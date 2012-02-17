Has SELinux got you down by blocking your apps or causing general havoc? Instead of disabling it, discover how to use the SELinux Alert Browser to solve those problems.

If you're using a Linux distribution that takes advantage of SELinux, such as CentOS, Red Hat, Fedora, or SUSE, you know it can be a blessing and a curse. While SELinux is an incredibly powerful tool that goes a very long way to keep your Linux-powered machines secure, it can be a nightmare to configure. Fortunately, there is a tool called SELinux Alert Browser that can ease those troubles.

With SELinux Alert Browser, you can get quick solutions when SELinux is causing you issues. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find an easier route to solving your SELinux-based headaches.

[...] The Troubleshoot button will reveal possible actions you can take to resolve your issue. In some cases sealert will instruct you how to have SELinux stop auditing the issue; in other cases sealert will show how to generate a new policy module that allows an object (such as xenconsoled) access to a resource.

When SELinux Alert Browser makes suggestions, they will be in the form of commands you can run to solve the problem. If you agree with the suggestion offered by sealert, go back to the Terminal window and issue the suggested command(s). Hopefully, your issue will be resolved. If you're unsure that access should be allowed, I highly recommend doing research before issuing the suggested command(s).