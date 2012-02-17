17/02/12/1454240 story
from the diamonds^W-copyrights-are-forever dept.
Beyoncé is being sued by the estate of a deceased New Orleans YouTube star:
Beyoncé's apparent appropriation of New Orleans culture stirred controversy with the release of her 2016 single "Formation" — with its groundbreaking video and the song itself nominated for an array of Grammy Awards this year.
But the family of a murdered New Orleans rapper whose voice is sampled on the bouncy track has spurred a new $26 million lawsuit claiming the celebrated pop singer, who recently revealed she's pregnant with twins, stole the copyrighted material.
Messy Mya was shot and killed in 2010.
[As an adjunct to this discussion, I cannot too highly recommend Spider Robinson's 1983 Hugo Award winning short story: Melancholy Elephants . -Ed]
Live by the Gun, Die by the Gun (Score:0)
As someone on the top of the music industry pyramid, Beyonce is one of the largest beneficiaries of copyright law.
Any blowback she receives from copyright law is just deserts.
Footnote (Score:2)
According to the link in tfs, the story is called Melancholy Elephants...
Nope! (Score:2)
Don't care, unless it happens to get rid of stupid patenting/copyright and patent/copyright trolls and 60000000 year long patent/copyright life...you know... gets rid of stupidity!
Wait. Get rid of stupidity? Where would all the sheeple go?
Beyoncé?
Nope don't care.
--- [redacted] due to [redacted] by Agent [redacted]. Dated [redacted] ---
Copyright trolling (Score:2)
While I'm no fan of Beyonce, this reeks of trolling. The family hasn't produced any music. Any income they may receive from Messy Mya's recording is not affected - indeed, they may well experience increased sales due to the free advertising.
This reminds me of the Tolkein estate, busily monetizing Tolkein's work after all these years. How is this different from patent trolling? A non-productive entity monetizing someone else's invention, while producing nothing of value themselves.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Culture (Score:2)
Culture cannot be "appropriated". Culture evolves, changes, is adapted by other cultures, etc. Does New Orleans think "their culture" was created out of nothing?
Music? (Score:2)
Sorry, I don't like Beyonce. And, sorry, I can't really call a Youtube star an "artist". Maybe I'm just to old fashioned to appreciate either of them, but I can't really care. (Some Youtuber's do some pretty cool stuff, but little of it can be called "art" IMO)
The best takeaway here, is Ed's link to Melancholy Elephants. I've heard the argument before, but somehow, I've missed the story. Copyright law is well and truly fokked, already. It needs to be rolled back to some reasonable period of time. Lower limit, 5 years, upper limit, 30 years, with the "most reasonable" time being 15 years. I'd be happy to argue any number in between my upper and lower limits - anything higher is simply unreasonable. And, of course, anything lower than five years is even more unreasonable. There has to be SOME monetary incentive to keep real artists going, after all.
Has anyone ever wondered what happens when Man begins living on more than one world/habitat? Will the New Worlders have to carry all of our asinine baggage with them to the new worlds? Will aspiring artists on faraway rocks have to submit their work to Earth's authorities before they can claim any copyright (or patent) rights? Will some eerily haunting scrap of music be rejected, simply because some backward barbarian penned something similar, centuries before on a planet that the (new) songwriter has never stood upon?
Melancholy Elephants does talk about infinity, after all. Infinity includes - well - EVERYTHING!
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
