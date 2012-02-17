from the sir-can-do-better dept.
It is often opined here on Soylent that Economics isn't real science. You would expect economists to disagree with that sentiment, but it turns out that there is a growing international movement within the world of economics itself, started by a group of students, that seeks to drastically overhaul the entire field. Some choice quotes from the article, which is in fact a review of a book "which formalises and expands the case" that economics is in need of reform:
In the autumn of 2011, as the world's financial system lurched from crash to crisis, the authors of this book began, as undergraduates, to study economics. While their lectures took place at the University of Manchester the eurozone was in flames. The students' first term would last longer than the Greek government. Banks across the west were still on life support. And David Cameron was imposing on Britons year on year of swingeing spending cuts.
Yet the bushfires those teenagers saw raging each night on the news got barely a mention in the seminars they sat through, they say: the biggest economic catastrophe of our times "wasn't mentioned in our lectures and what we were learning didn't seem to have any relevance to understanding it", they write in The Econocracy. "We were memorising and regurgitating abstract economic models for multiple-choice exams."
Part of this book describes what happened next: how the economic crisis turned into a crisis of economics. It deserves a good account, since the activities of these Manchester students rank among the most startling protest movements of the decade.
After a year of being force-fed irrelevancies, say the students, they formed the Post-Crash Economics Society, with a sympathetic lecturer giving them evening classes on the events and perspectives they weren't being taught. They lobbied teachers for new modules, and when that didn't work, they mobilised hundreds of undergraduates to express their disappointment in the influential National Student Survey. The economics department ended up with the lowest score of any at the university: the professors had been told by their pupils that they could do better.
At least it was in 1976 when I was in college. I enrolled in an economics class with three professors, all of whom said that by 1990 Americans were going to be living on $1000 a year like they do in the third world. But I'd been in Thailand three years earlier in the Air Force, where the median income WAS $1000 per year.
When you can feed four people in a nice restaurant for a dollar, ride a bus anywhere in the country for a nickle, where the roads are dirt, and there is no electricity, a thousand dollars a year would keep one alive. But not where a hamburger cost a buck and a half.
Needless to say, I corrected the educated idiots and walked out and dropped that stupid class.
Actually anyone who cares already knows mainstream economics is a failure because we can look at the 20th century. Marx is pathetic and so is the mushy pseudo science of Keynes who takes most of Marx and tarts it up for popular consumption. Again, I can say it is a failure because we can all see the results of the experiment around us. Go read (free download at mises.org) Human Action by Mises and you will understand economics that will actually work in the real world with real people. He assumes actual humans are involved in economics, not the Randian Ubermen of Miss Rand's Objectivism or the New Socialist Men of Marx.
What we lack is a political philosophy that can allow Mises' economics to remain free to function for any length of time.
"a growing international movement within the world of economics itself, started by a group of students"
How did "Occupy Wall Street" work out for you?
Wake me when The Economist takes notice.
The thing that most distinguishes the "real" sciences from economics, social sciences, and other not-quite-science sciences is the general method of publication and research. In the latter group there is a very typical pattern:
1. Sample a certain group and observe a pattern.
2. Create a hypothesis about the reason for this observation.
3. Obtain a sample of that group again.
4. If the same observed pattern from #1 holds then call your hypothesis tested and race to publish.
But this is bad science, actually this isn't even science. It's a bastardization of the scientific process. It should be clear that the hypothesis itself actually plays no meaningful role here. I could suggest that a correlation exists because 2+2=5. I sample our group and the correlation still holds, therefore 2+2=5. It's insane but this is really the pattern that vast amounts of not-quite-science science follows. They just tend to select somewhat more intelligent sounding hypotheses than 2+2=5.
So what is the source of this problem? There is enormous room for speculation there, but until this problem is remedied these fields will remain little more than large scale exercises in conflating causation and correlation.
It seems everyone (in politics) wants to push for austerity based on a paper that was discredited years ago. In fact, once the math errors in the paper were corrected (by a student) it showed that austerity was the worst response to the situation. Yet years later there is still the big austerity push.
When a rational agent operating in a free market is postulated as the basis of your models you are setup for failure.
There are no rational agents nor free markets.
People buy things out of perceived need, status and other irrational feelings.
Corporations will try to rig the market every way they can: from vendor lock-in to collusion to fix prices.
Models thus fail.
The most devastating evidence in this book concerns what goes into making an economist. The authors analysed 174 economics modules for seven Russell Group universities, making this the most comprehensive curriculum review I know of. Focusing on the exams that undergraduates were asked to prepare for, they found a heavy reliance on multiple choice. The vast bulk of the questions asked students either to describe a model or theory, or to show how economic events could be explained by them. Rarely were they asked to assess the models themselves. In essence, they were being tested on whether they had memorised the catechism and could recite it under invigilation.
Critical thinking is not necessary to win a top economics degree. Of the core economics papers, only 8% of marks awarded asked for any critical evaluation or independent judgment. At one university, the authors write, 97% of all compulsory modules “entailed no form of critical or independent thinking whatsoever”.
Remember that these students shell out £9,000 a year for what is an elevated form of rote learning. Remember, too, that some of these graduates will go on to work in the City, handle multimillion pound budgets at FTSE businesses, head Whitehall departments, and set policy for the rest of us. Yet, as the authors write: “The people who are entrusted to run our economy are in almost no way taught to think about it critically.”
