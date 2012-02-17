from the one-for-the-gamers dept.
Submitted via IRC for Fnord666
'Into the Breach' promises more pixellated sci-fi action.
If you've played FTL: Faster Than Light, you know that it's a sublime gaming experience, well deserving of its high ratings and devoted fan base. Developer Subset Games has just launched a teaser trailer for its follow-up title, Into The Breach. FTL provided players with perfectly-balanced chaos-management activities that made building, defending and upgrading a spaceship and its crew incredibly fun. Into The Breach looks to be as enjoyable, and the gameplay on display has even more of the same retro-pixel sci-fi mayhem.
Once again, the art-style looks adorable, with an isometric viewpoint on a small gaming grid that's populated with darling little monsters and heroes. The music is by Ben Prunty, the guy that made FTL's distinctive soundtrack (which you can buy on vinyl, you hipster), so you know it's going to rock.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/02/10/ftl-successor/
FTL (Score:2)
"perfectly-balanced chaos-management"
Like fuck.
It's almost impossible.
Unless you want to learn every detail, pause CONSTANTLY on every action, movement or order, and micro-manage every damn detail, and do it over and over and over again until you hit the lucky weapons and sectors and missions, to try to get to the final sectors and then win quick, it's unbelievably stupendously UNbalanced.
It's a good game. It's addictive. But you don't stand a chance of winning as an "ordinary" player with the time to dedicate to it. And so much is luck.
And there are even still things like you memorise all the keyboard controls, go to select the first weapon to shoot, something happens and you end up selecting an option you never wanted to. The developers haven't touched it in years.
I paid for it. I got my money's worth of entertainment. That's about it.
Reply to This