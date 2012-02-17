After almost six months, Airlander 10 has finally been repaired and will continue its flight test programme. Back in August the giant airship crashed into the ground, crushing the flight deck—but somehow the crew escaped unscathed. The flight deck's instrument panels, overhead console, and associated wiring had to be reinstalled.

There will now be a period of "rigorous" training and testing before the blimp once again takes flight, which will presumably be later this year.

Following an investigation after the crash, Hybrid Air Vehicles said it "fully understands" the root causes of the incident—but it didn't say what those causes were. We've asked the company for more details and will update this story if we hear back.