from the 3rd-time-is-the-charm dept.
After almost six months, Airlander 10 has finally been repaired and will continue its flight test programme. Back in August the giant airship crashed into the ground, crushing the flight deck—but somehow the crew escaped unscathed. The flight deck's instrument panels, overhead console, and associated wiring had to be reinstalled.
There will now be a period of "rigorous" training and testing before the blimp once again takes flight, which will presumably be later this year.
Following an investigation after the crash, Hybrid Air Vehicles said it "fully understands" the root causes of the incident—but it didn't say what those causes were. We've asked the company for more details and will update this story if we hear back.
Source:
https://arstechnica.co.uk/business/2017/02/airlander-10-largest-aircraft-airship-details-test-flight/
Previously:
Hybrid Air Vehicles Seeking Investors for Airlander 10 Hybrid Airship
Airlander 10 - Test Flight Delayed
World's Largest Aircraft Takes Off for the First Time
Related Stories
The development of next-generation airships continues, but Hybrid Air Vehicles is struggling to get its Airlander 10 craft off the ground.
It could be the future of aviation, British eccentric genius on a grand scale, or possibly a bit of both. Secreted in a hangar a few miles south of Bedford sits the world’s largest aircraft: a hybrid of plane, balloon and hovercraft, an airship that the company modestly says will change the world. The Airlander 10 can fly for weeks, land virtually anywhere that’s flat, and burns just a fifth of the fuel of a conventional aircraft.
The Airlander is filled with helium, kept from leaking using a "super-tough skin" made of Vectran, Kevlar, and Mylar, but can also take off using aerodynamic lift like a conventional airplane. An earlier version was selected by the United States Army for the Long Endurance Multi-intelligence Vehicle program, intended to provide surveillance for ground troops using unmanned blimps, but LEMV was cancelled in 2013.
Could this be the future of Airships? As one of the main investors, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson believes so:
I’m not expecting to get my money back any time soon, I just want to be part of it. Being a rock person, I could put it up my nose, or buy a million Rolls Royces and drive them into swimming pools, or I could do something useful. ... There are very few times in your life when you’re going to be part of something big.
Airlander 10, the large, helium-filled plane/balloon/bum-shaped flying thing still hasn't left the ground since Hybrid Air Vehicles of the UK (HAV) bought it back from the US Military and reassembled it.
The cost of development was $USD 297 million when it was canned. HAV paid $301,000 for it (minus military hardware, software, and the helium)
The original version flew once, for 90 minutes, in August 2012. The makers are still claiming 90mph (148kph) maximum speed and up to five days aloft.
Sources:
-
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3740746/Grounded-Maiden-flight-world-s-largest-aircraft-nicknamed-flying-bum-postponed-minute-technical-issues.html
-
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-37086999
-
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hybrid_Air_Vehicles_HAV_304_Airlander_10
I still want a ride on it, if it ever flies.
The Airlander 10—also known as the world's largest aircraft, better known as a giant, ass-shaped vessel—took off for the first time today.
The "flying bum," as it's apparently known, was supposed to take its maiden voyage on Sunday, but the flight was postponed due to "a slight technical issue." The aircraft's maker, Hybrid Air Vehicles, didn't say on Sunday when the flight would happen, but luckily for ass and aircraft enthusiasts everywhere, it finally took off from Cardington airfield near London.
The flight itself wasn't long—just half an hour, according to the AP—but apparently drew a crowd of hundreds. The 302-foot aircraft combines elements of "fixed wing aircraft and helicopters with lighter-than-air technology," resulting in a Frankenstein-esque behemoth that its creators say can stay in the air for over two weeks unmanned.
The AP says the Airlander 10 was originally created for the US military, which wanted to use it "for surveillance in Afghanistan," but the plan was axed in 2013. (It's hard to miss a giant butt.)
http://gizmodo.com/worlds-largest-aircraft-takes-off-for-the-first-time-s-1785420329
-- submitted from IRC
[Ed note: This is the world's largest aircraft, currently, but the Graf Zeppelin had nearly three times the volume.]
Awesome (Score:2)
I really hope they succeed, and open up the market for airships the way Tesla has EVs. Cruising around the world in an airship would be my ultimate dream. Also, it would be gratifying for that Hindenburg meme to die once and for all.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This