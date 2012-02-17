from the with-optional-laser-beams dept.
Submitted via IRC for Fnord666
To date, it hasn't been easy to get loads of airborne weather data beyond major airports. Airliners have had a sophisticated probe system (TAMDAR Edge) for over a dozen years, but that doesn't help much in those remote areas where you may only see smaller airplanes or drones. NASA is close to covering this gap, though: it recently started test-flying a relatively tiny, lightweight version of TAMDAR Edge aboard an Ikhana drone. The tech promises real-time weather data on virtually any aircraft, filling in local atmospheric conditions even in barren places like the Arctic. You could have clearer indications of when a thunderstorm is brewing in a very specific region, or track previously unrecorded conditions above hurricanes.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/02/11/tiny-airborne-weather-probe/
Relatively tiny my a... (Score:2)
It's a dam' Predator B [wikipedia.org] with a take-off mass of a wee over one metric tone without payload. I don't see how this would qualify as a tool for weather forecasting for Australian outback conditions - they mostly use Rotorway helicopters - empty weight of 450 kg, can carry two persons. [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This