Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

Tiny Airborne Probe Could Help Local Weather Forecasts

posted by charon on Monday February 13, @02:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the with-optional-laser-beams dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Fnord666

To date, it hasn't been easy to get loads of airborne weather data beyond major airports. Airliners have had a sophisticated probe system (TAMDAR Edge) for over a dozen years, but that doesn't help much in those remote areas where you may only see smaller airplanes or drones. NASA is close to covering this gap, though: it recently started test-flying a relatively tiny, lightweight version of TAMDAR Edge aboard an Ikhana drone. The tech promises real-time weather data on virtually any aircraft, filling in local atmospheric conditions even in barren places like the Arctic. You could have clearer indications of when a thunderstorm is brewing in a very specific region, or track previously unrecorded conditions above hurricanes.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/02/11/tiny-airborne-weather-probe/

Original Submission


«  World's Largest Aircraft Repaired and Ready to Fly Again
Tiny Airborne Probe Could Help Local Weather Forecasts | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.