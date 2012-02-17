Sources at nearly a half-dozen banks and credit unions independently reached out over the past 48 hours to inquire if I'd heard anything about a data breach at Arby's fast-food restaurants. Asked about the rumors, Arby's told KrebsOnSecurity that it recently remediated a breach involving malicious software installed on payment card systems at hundreds of its restaurant locations nationwide.

A spokesperson for Atlanta, Ga.-based Arby's said the company was first notified by industry partners in mid-January about a breach at some stores, but that it had not gone public about the incident at the request of the FBI.

"Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc. (ARG) was recently provided with information that prompted it to launch an investigation of its payment card systems," the company said in a written statement provided to KrebsOnSecurity.

[...] Arby's said the breach involved malware placed on payment systems inside Arby's corporate stores, and that Arby's franchised restaurant locations were not impacted.

[...] Arby's declined to say how long the malware was thought to have stolen credit and debit card data from infected corporate payment systems. But the PSCU notice said the breach is estimated to have occurred between Oct. 25, 2016 and January 19, 2017.

Such a large alert from the card associations is generally a sign of a sizable nationwide breach, as this is likely just the first of many alerts Visa and MasterCard will send to card-issuing banks regarding accounts that were compromised in the intrusion. If history is any lesson, some financial institutions will respond by re-issuing thousands of customer cards, while other (likely larger) institutions will focus on managing fraud losses on the compromised cards.

[...] Point-of-sale malware has driven most of the major retail industry credit card breaches over the past two years, including intrusions at Target and Home Depot, as well as breaches at a slew of point-of-sale vendors. The malware sometimes is installed via hacked remote administration tools like LogMeIn; in other cases the malware is relayed via "spear-phishing" attacks that target company employees. Once the attackers have their malware loaded onto the point-of-sale devices, they can remotely capture data from each card swiped at that cash register.