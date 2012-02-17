from the sounds-familiar dept.
A joint study carried out by researchers from Alphabet's Jigsaw and the Wikimedia Foundation has analyzed all user comments left on Wikipedia in 2015 in order to identify how and why users launch in personal attacks, one of the many faces of online abuse. To analyze the gigantic trove of sample comments, researchers developed a machine learning algorithm that was able to identify and distinguish different forms of online abuse and personal attacks. In order for the algorithm to work, it had to be trained beforehand. For this, researchers used human users to classify a small batch of 100,000 comments, with each of the test comments passing through the hands of ten different humans. The resulted data classification allowed the algorithm to accurately distinguish between direct personal attacks (statements like "You suck!"), third-party personal attacks (statements like "Bob sucks!"), and indirect personal attacks (statements like "Henry said Bob sucks").
After training the algorithm and unleashing it on all Wikipedia 2015 user comments, researchers were able to identify personal attacks, and then collect data on the users that launched them. Their findings reveal that around 43% of all comments left on Wikipedia came from anonymous users, but most of these were one-time commenters, and the number of comments they left was 20 times smaller than comments left by registered users. Despite this, researchers discovered that anonymous users were six times more active in posting personal attacks, but in the end, they contributed to less than half of personal attacks, meaning a large number of personal attacks came from users with a registered identity on the site.
Of all personal attacks, researchers noted that about a tenth came from extremely active users, who had an activity level of 20+, the highest on the site. A closer look at the data revealed that 34 "highly toxic users" from this 20+ category were responsible for almost 9% of all personal attacks on the site. "By comparing these figures, we see that almost 80% of attacks come from the over 9000 users who have made fewer than 5 attacking comments," the research team noted, something that's somewhat normal, as everybody tends to get mad at one point or another. "However, the 34 users with a toxicity level of more than 20 are responsible for almost 9% of attacks," researchers noted.
Source:
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/wikipedia-comments-destroyed-by-a-few-highly-toxic-users/
Innumerancy is an epidemic, and lack of editots (Score:2)
innumeracy is rampant, as is the lack of human editors. This article is proof.
The chart says this:
Anonymous posts: 191,460
Registered posts: 2,023,559
----------------------------------
Total: 2,215,019
Then the paragraph right below says anonymous comments account for 43%. Huge editorial fail or innumerancy? The rest of the paragraph makes as little sense so I'm leaning toward both. But it calls into question the rest of the article, especially since the recommendation makes little sense.
Yes it might make sense to banhammer the 34 most assholeish users. But since Wikipedia is known for wielding the banhammer in a very political fashion (inner cabal immune, everyone else not so much) it is safe to assume all 34 feel free to do it because they know they are unbannable. Worse, since the article's own figures say they are only 9% of the problem it wouldn't do much direct good. Of course there are factors an AI isn't yet able to capture. Do those few lead pogroms against people and get large numbers of the other abuse posts generated as a pile on? And does Jimmy approve of the targeting?
Anonymity Doesn't Make People into Fuckwads (Score:0)
“Normal Person + Anonymity + Audience != Total Fuckwad”
These results are consistent with a lot of recent research. Turns out the "greater internet fuckwad theory" [knowyourmeme.com] was wrong. Which, in retrospect, is unsurprising, it was just anecdotal pop-psych.
Many people who are motivated to be fuckwads do it to gain credibility in their social group. Its a performance and their audience are fellow fuckwads. Anonymity makes it harder to claim social credit for their behavior, so being logged in actual encourages their fuckwaddery.
One really high profile example of this phenomenon are those four black kids in chicago [cnn.com] who live-streamed video of themselves torturing that special needs white kid. They didn't make any attempt at anonymity because they felt the risk of getting busted was less than the reward they would get from their social group. Now that they are on trial they have probably reconsidered that calculus. But at the time that was probably their intuition about things.
More nuance needed (Score:2)
First off, here's a link to the original study [arxiv.org], which is quite a bit easier to read than the circuitous writing of the linked article.
Secondly, isn't the headline a bit exaggerated? Yes, apparently 34 users are responsible for almost 9% of attacks (apparently out of ~227,000 users). So yeah, these 34 users are clearly "highly toxic" and deserve closer moderation. On the other hand, they are only contributing less than 10% of the personal attacks, so I'm not sure it's accurate to accuse them of "destroying" Wikipedia comments alone. In fact, the headline directly contradicts the sentiment of the abstract of the original study, whose final sentence reads: "This reveals that the majority of personal attacks on Wikipedia are not the result of a few malicious users, nor primarily the consequence of allowing anonymous contributions."
Lastly, for some reason the actual study seems biased toward retaining anonymous comments, despite their much higher level of attack. (See the sentence just quoted.) At no point in the study do they actually provide data on what percentage of personal attacks come from anonymous comments, other than the stats quoted in the summary, i.e., "six times more active in posting personal attacks" BUT "less than half of personal attacks." What exactly is "less than half"? And given the smaller number of anonymous comments ("20 times smaller than comments left by registered users"), doesn't that mean they were actually a MAJOR contributor to personal attacks? Even if anonymous contributors were only 1/3 of personal attacks, one could remove 33% of the "toxic" environment simply by banning 5% of posts (i.e., the anonymous ones).
I'm NOT arguing for that necessarily. I'm pointing out that the headline focuses on 9% of "toxic comments" created by a small subset of users, and the study claims "significant progress could be made by moderating" them. Yet the study also wants to claim that a much larger number of personal attacks is created by another rather small subset, i.e., anonymous commenters, yet the study seems to repeatedly downplay the significance of this finding by not citing detailed stats about them and just saying vague stuff like "Thus, while anonymous contributions are much more likely to be an attack, overall they contribute less than half of attacks." Oh... "less than half"... not really that big of a deal?
An alternative summary for this study could read: "Despite comprising a much smaller percentage of comments, anonymous users are six times more likely to engage in personal attacks than registered users. When combined together with 34 'highly toxic' registered users, they represent about half of Wikipedia's personal attacks in comments." Quite a different spin, no?
Again, I'm not arguing for eliminating anonymous contributions or comments, but the results here are unsurprising for anyone who knows anything about internet forums: a large percentage of the crap comes from anonymous users (who feel emboldened by their anonymity to break conventions of polite conduct), along with a small number of complete jerks who don't give a crap what people think of them.
