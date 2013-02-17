Stories
No One Knows the Best Way to Stop a Drone

posted by martyb on Monday February 13, @01:49PM
from the drones-with-shotguns dept.
Science

Fnord666 writes:

This year, the world saw a long-theorized weapon in action: a commercial drone, like a person might find at Best Buy, dropping a bomb on a target in Iraq. These drone bombers, used by the ultra-violent quasi-state ISIS in Iraq and Syria, are the flashiest combination of modern technologies with the modern battlefield. Cheap, camera-carrying robots, put to nefarious ends by a group that could never otherwise dream of fielding an air force. Dropping grenades isn't the deadliest thing an insurgent group can do with a small flying robot, but it leads to a very important question: What, exactly, is the answer to such a drone?

[...] Here is just a short sample of the more out-there anti-drone tools: net guns, drones carrying nets, squads of drones with nets, drones with net guns, and a smart anti-drone bazooka that fires, you guessed it, a net at a drone (we liked that last one). There was a vaporware drone concept that ensnared the propellers of other drones with wire. A Russian firm floated the concept of a microwave gun, to fry the electronics of hostile drones. And most famously, there are the Dutch police eagles, trained to snag a drone from the sky.

Part of the problem for law enforcement, the Pentagon, and other entities trying to protect against drones is that they're cheap. Workable quadcopters cost as little as a couple hundred dollars. Is there a way to knock drones out of the sky that's just as cheap as the drone itself?

http://www.popsci.com/how-to-stop-a-drone

  Cheap

    by Arik (4543) on Monday February 13, @01:59PM
    Shotgun shells aren't very expensive, and probably your best readily available off-the-shelf solution.

    I'd imagine the tough bit is not destroying these RC aircraft, they're pretty fragile little things (unlike real drones,) but detecting them so you can respond before they drop their grenade or whatever could be quite difficult.

