Fully Integrated Broadband Terahertz Spectroscope on a Microchip

posted by martyb on Monday February 13, @10:47AM
from the tinier-chips-for-even-tinier-waves dept.
Science Hardware

takyon writes:

Princeton University researchers have miniaturized terahertz imaging equipment:

Electromagnetic pulses lasting one millionth of a millionth of a second may hold the key to advances in medical imaging, communications and drug development. But the pulses, called terahertz waves, have long required elaborate and expensive equipment to use.

Now, researchers at Princeton University have drastically shrunk much of that equipment: moving from a tabletop setup with lasers and mirrors to a pair of microchips small enough to fit on a fingertip. In two articles recently published in the IEEE Journal of Solid State Circuits, the researchers describe one microchip [DOI: 10.1109/JSSC.2016.2597845] [DX] that can generate terahertz waves, and a second chip [DOI: 10.1109/JSSC.2016.2616349] [DX] that can capture and read intricate details of these waves.

"The system is realized in the same silicon chip technology that powers all modern electronic devices from smartphones to tablets, and therefore costs only a few dollars to make on a large scale" said lead researcher Kaushik Sengupta, a Princeton assistant professor of electrical engineering.

Original Submission


