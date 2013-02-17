Stories
Hubble Just Saw a Star Rip Apart the 'Big Brother' of Halley's Comet - ScienceAlert

posted by charon on Monday February 13, @09:35PM   Printer-friendly
from the having-a-ripping-good-time dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Astronomers have observed something unexpectedly vicious happening in space - for the first time, researchers saw a white dwarf star ripping apart a massive, comet-like object, and scattering its remains across its atmosphere.

The destroyed object had a very similar chemical composition to Halley's comet, but was 100,000 times more massive, leading researchers to nickname it the comet's 'big brother'. And its fate wasn't pretty.

White dwarfs are incredibly dense stars that were once similar to our Sun, but have now collapsed down into their final form - a stellar object with a mass comparable to our Sun, packed into a volume similar to Earth. This gives white dwarfs powerful tidal pull that can tear apart any objects that get too close.

And while it's not unheard of for the stars to shred rocky, asteroid-like object, this is the first time that scientists have seen it devour an object made of icy, comet-like material.

Source: http://www.sciencealert.com/astronomers-just-observed-a-star-ripping-apart-halley-s-comet-s-giant-brother

  • Erm... (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 13, @09:46PM (#466748)

    Wouldn't something 100k times more massive than your average comet actually be a small moon (ok, dwarf planet)?

