[In gaming, t]he area control genre—troops, creatures, or cubes seeking majorities on a map—is a cramped and crowded one. Though well-regarded titles like Cry Havoc, Inis, and Star Wars: Rebellion all arrived in 2016, the calendar keeps turning and the plastic miniatures keep coming. This time, though, they're positively enormous.
In Assault of the Giants, a horde of titans descend upon Faerûn, the prominent continent featured in the Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms setting. This Andrew Parks design takes a conflict-oriented thematic chassis and bolts a smooth Euro-style engine to its frame. The game is a hybrid of schools, delivering carnage and tremendous 5" plastic miniatures to satisfy your eyes as well as your brain. The fact that it plays in a cool 25 minutes per player is just wax on the hood.
Game details:
- Designer: Andrew Parks
- Publisher: WizKids
- Players: 3-6
- Age: 14+
- Playing time: 90-120 minutes
- Price: $79.99 Standard Edition (Amazon)/$129 Premium Painted Edition (Amazon)/~£80 Standard Edition
Source: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2017/02/assault-of-the-giants-a-great-dd-game-with-5-mega-miniatures/
Mage Knight clone? (Score:2)
Looks like someone borrowed heavily from Vlaada Chvatil and his game Mage Knight. Which might not be that odd since they are both published by WizKids. Overall I'm not a big fan of these D&D games Board game series, even the once made by WOTC such as Castle Ravenloft, Temple of Elemental Evil and Wrath of Ashardalon. They borrow from classic (A)D&D settings and adventures and deliver a really watered down experience. Both Ravenloft (1983) and Temple of Elemental evil (1985) where excellent products back in the day but as cardboard games they kinda sucked. One is only left to wonder what Gary Gygax thought.
