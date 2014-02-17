from the chew-on-this...-at-your-own-risk dept.
Ars Technica provides the scoop on a new study that should alarm practitioners of gluten-free diets--especially the 1% of Americans that suffer from celiac disease and thus are gluten-sensitive. While admittedly a small study, the researchers found many of the blood and urine samples of the gluten-free participants had elevated levels of mercury and arsenic.
Those just happen to be toxic substances that often accumulate to high levels in rice, a food that is naturally gluten-free. Rice flour and other rice products are often used as substitutes for gluten-containing ingredients in foods.
Exposure to high levels of mercury and arsenic is linked to risks of cardiovascular disease, cancers, and neurological problems.
The study is very small, and it’s unclear if the elevated levels are directly linked to the participants’ self-reported diets or even if the mercury and arsenic levels are high enough to cause health effects. But the researchers say the findings raise concern.
“These results indicate that there could be unintended consequences of eating a gluten-free diet,” Maria Argos, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago and lead author of the study, said in a statement. But it’s impossible to draw firm conclusions “until we perform the studies to determine if there are corresponding health consequences that could be related to higher levels of exposure to arsenic and mercury by eating gluten-free.”
Argos and colleagues reported their findings in the journal Epidemiology.
High accumulation of mercury and arsenic in rice is not a new thing. Previous research as shown that rice plants are at least ten times better at accumulating toxins from the soil than other grain plants. However, it seems that people are putting together the evidence that a high rice diet has its own set of unfortunate consequences too. In 2016, the US Food and Drug Administration proposed new regulation restricting the allowable arsenic levels in rice cereals for infants. Chew on that organically grown, fat-free, sugar-free, low salt, gluten-free, flavor-free, nutrition-free, non-GMO, PETA-approved, recycled cardboard for a while.
Maybe this is a dumb question (Score:2)
If you were to grow rice, over a long time, in the same soil, wouldn't the rice eventually have sucked up all of the mercury and arsenic from the soil? Let's not forget cadmium which is mentioned in one of the links. Or is the rice getting it from some other source? (What?) And is it bad practice to read the links before posting?
If ". . . the rice plant is a very efficient vacuum for pulling metallic elements out of the soil.", then wouldn't it eventually remove all of it?
Also this would seem to suggest these plants as a long term way to remove metallic elements from the soil, if that were ever desired.
What about cultures with high rice diets? (Score:4, Insightful)
Since some cultures consume rice in large quantities, are there studies measuring arsenic and mercury in these groups?
This is my shocked face (Score:2)
What? Following fad diets have unexpected consequences? This is my shocked face.
There is a very small number of people with a genetic defect who should avoid gluten, for everyone else it is perfectly fine. It isn't even like lactose where only some of us evolved a genetic trait that allows us to consume the stuff. Excluding a major source of nutrition to chase a fad should have been an obviously bad idea. Eat as diverse a diet as you can do practically and odds are you are going to be ok. Every food source is going to have good and bad aspects, but if you do not eat a lot of any one food source you probably won't get enough of the bad stuff to matter and most good things appear in enough different foods you will get enough of them. Which is why we evolved to eat exactly like that, eating whatever we could get our hands on as we moved about and things came into and out of season, animals migrated, etc.
Not really a GF story (Score:2)
Fundamentally its a story about rice, not a story about GF eating. My son has the medically diagnosed celiac disease and the first few months were rather interesting but in practice a decade later it just doesn't matter much. We mostly end up eating paleo-ish which means pretty much no grains for two reason:
1) The substitute GF products taste like crap and are super expensive.
2) Health in general. We don't really need the empty carbs and obesity that grains provide.
