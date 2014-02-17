Stories
Upcoming XFCE Releases

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday February 14, @08:21PM
from the upgrade-treadmill dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

News for users of the desktop environment XFCE:

xfce4-taskmanager 1.2.0

This is a new release which brings a handy feature, i.e. identifying windows by clicking on them. Just use the crosshair-button in the toolbar and click on a window. This will result in the appropriate/associated process being selected in the tree or listview.
...
xfce4-notifyd 0.3.5

This long-awaited feature release finally brings the persistence support I have been working on for a while. So you can now enable a notification log and get your "away log" easily this way. There are even some options to only get the log for certain apps or only with "do not disturb" mode enabled.
...
Thunar 1.6.11

This maintenance release brings some important fixes that have made users complain a lot in the recent past – and understandably so. Thunar was fairly unstable with copy, rename, move and drag-and-drop operations and would simply crash. While a lot of people in the community did testing (and whining :)), several folks got to work, identified the underlying issue and submitted patches (that I pushed recently).

