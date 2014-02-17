from the moon-is-made-of-green-cheese dept.
If the right cheese curds from the right milk are at the right temperature, fungi become "the king of the mountain," says Dennis D'Amico, a food microbiologist at the University of Connecticut who studies cheese production. Under the correct conditions, mold spores thrive on proteins, fats, sugars and the remains of the original bacteria that turned the milk into cheese. As the mold spreads throughout the cheese and its exterior, it continues the transformation that the bacteria started.
So when human teeth finally sink in, they bite into a new set of even smaller active molecules. And if the cheese is blue cheese, where the bacteria P. roqueforti dwell deep inside, enjoying a slice means consuming living fungi in the middle of their own midday snack.
The flavors, smells and textures specific to each type of cheese are due to various combinations of fungi species. A Brie or Camembert, for example, requires at least four types of mold. One, G. candidum, produces a sulfur flavor and contributes to the creaminess of the cheese. Another, P. camemberti, blossoms into a distinct white rind. The symphony of mold makes the final texture and mushroomy, sweaty taste.
But while the concerto is beautiful, the identities of all the musicians remain mysterious.
Identifying all of the active fungi in a cheese is "an endless, endless rabbit hole," says [cheesemaker Benton] Brown. Most of the moldy cheeses we have today are happy accidents, D'Amico said, the details of which can only be understood with elaborate lab analyses.
Original Article at Scienceline.org
thankful (Score:3, Funny)
Identifying all of the active fungi in a cheese is "an endless, endless rabbit hole"
For which we should be thankful lest we have to suffer thru blue cheese flavored energy drinks and cheddar flavored bubble gum. I suppose its inevitable someday. Doesn't mean I have to look forward to it. Here have a scoop of Camembert flavored ice cream.
like feet and vomit (Score:0)
Might as well chow down on well-used socks, hmmm?
This is right up there with eating pepper, a plant that hurts you: human brains have their defects
Strong cheese even has the same odor molecules as vomit. If you like that, puke and be happy.
Fake News! (Score:0)
And if the cheese is blue cheese, where the bacteria P. roqueforti dwell deep inside, enjoying a slice means consuming living fungi in the middle of their own midday snack.
There is no such thing as enjoying a slice of blue cheese. Thus, fake news, exactly as defined by both the RNC and the DNC.
That said, it is an interesting read. Thanks, Soylent!
