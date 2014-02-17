17/02/14/2049256 story
posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday February 15, @01:01AM
from the not-exactly-peak-time dept.
The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind:
Wind turbines across the Great Plains states produced, for the first time, more than half the region's electricity Sunday.
The power grid that supplies a corridor stretching from Montana to the Texas Panhandle was getting 52.1 percent of its power from wind at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Little Rock, Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool Inc. said in a statement Monday.
As more and more turbines are installed across the country, Southwest Power has become the first North American grid operator to get a majority of its supply from wind. That beats the grid's prior record of 49.2 percent and the 48 percent that a Texas grid operator reached in March, Derek Wingfield, a spokesman, said in an e-mail.
inb4 caveats (Score:2)
Sunday morning 4:30AM, lowest demand, gas backup, storage, intermittence ... blah blah blah.
It's pretty impressive by US renewable standards.
Phoenix666 and cmn3248: did you check those links? (Score:2)
Imagine (Score:0)
Imagine if you could suck the energy out of tornadoes to generate power. You kill tornadoes that do deadly damage, and you extract electrical power out of it.
