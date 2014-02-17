Stories
For the First Time, Wind on the Plains Supplied More Than Half Region’s Power

posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday February 15, @01:01AM
Phoenix666 writes:

The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind:

Wind turbines across the Great Plains states produced, for the first time, more than half the region's electricity Sunday.

The power grid that supplies a corridor stretching from Montana to the Texas Panhandle was getting 52.1 percent of its power from wind at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Little Rock, Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool Inc. said in a statement Monday.

As more and more turbines are installed across the country, Southwest Power has become the first North American grid operator to get a majority of its supply from wind. That beats the grid's prior record of 49.2 percent and the 48 percent that a Texas grid operator reached in March, Derek Wingfield, a spokesman, said in an e-mail.

