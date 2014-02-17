from the it's-the-government's-data-already dept.
CNN and a a lot of other outlets are reporting that JPL engineer Sidd Bikkannavar, an American-born citizen, was detained at the border when returning from racing solar powered cars overseas.
The border guards demanded he turn over his government-issued NASA phone and its PIN and held him in their detention area.
Bikkannavar also was interviewed by The Verge:
"It was not that they were concerned with me bringing something dangerous in, because they didn't even touch the bags. They had no way of knowing I could have had something in there," he says. "You can say, 'Okay well maybe it's about making sure I'm not a dangerous person,' but they have all the information to verify that."
Bikkannavar says he's still unsure why he was singled out for the electronic search. He says he understands that his name is foreign — its roots go back to southern India. He didn't think it would be a trigger for extra scrutiny, he says. "Sometimes I get stopped and searched, but never anything like this. Maybe you could say it was one huge coincidence that this thing happens right at the travel ban."
Land of the free? Home of the brave?
Obvious Terror Suspect (Score:2)
Well he was a scientist, and scientists are responsible for terrorism.
They invented spears, pikes, swords, gunpowder, guns, cannons, bombs and nukes.
Terrorists have used spears, pikes, swords, gunpowder, guns, cannons, and bombs, and want nukes.
The connection and conclusion is obvious.
Scientists support terrorism.
We should ban travel from countries with known scientists.
Just to be safe.
/s
Land of the free? Home of the brave? (Score:3, Touché)
Land of the (busted) home(loan), free of the brave.
What happens if you don't? (Score:2)
This is the first time I've heard of a border being an issue, but when visiting another company corporate security may demand you unlock your mobile/laptop for inspection upon leaving. As this is an IP issue, our policy is to surrender the encrypted device and we will recover your work from backups.
However even if you are willing to surrender the device in question, customs can make your live very miserable, and would that occur if you don't play ball with unlocking your device?
Land of the free? Home of the brave? (Score:0)
These days, more like land of the craven, home of the slave.
not a travel ban (Score:0)
Customs are known for heavy handed arbitrary shit and searching electronic devices long before Trump talked about a travel ban.
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2010/11/effs-guide-protecting-devices-data-border [eff.org]
