http://www8.hp.com/us/en/hp-news/press-release.html?id=2402215&pageTitle=HP-reinvents-security-with-global-campaign-starring-Christian-Slater

HP Inc. today introduced the first of a series of global initiatives to elevate awareness of the security risks facing businesses and consumers. It kicks off with award-winning actor Christian Slater and the premiere of the newly launched HP Studios' web series, The Wolf, highlighting how corporate networks can be hacked and what companies must do to protect themselves. Watch and share the trailer and web series at www.hp.com/TheWolf. View "The Wolf" online press kit click here and link to the live press kit.

In the series, Slater systematically hacks a company - from the mailroom to the boardroom - through overlooked vulnerabilities and poorly secured printers and PCs. This first installment reinforces that security is no longer just the responsibility of the network or something at the perimeter, but it's a concern for everyone.