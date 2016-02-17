Stories
Warren Buffett Drops Walmart -- Signals Death of Retail as we know it

posted by charon on Thursday February 16, @06:20AM
from the the-wizard-of-omaha-is-never-wrong dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

When Buffet speaks, people listen:

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has sold off $900 million of Walmart stock, choosing to invest billions in airlines instead.

The sale, which leaves Buffett with nearly no shares in Walmart, comes as the US's largest traditional retailer has been rushing to catch up to Amazon and other online competitors.

Amazon's market value is now $356 billion, compared with Walmart's $298 billion. Last year, Buffett acknowledged that traditional brick-and-mortar retailers were struggling in the face of competition from the e-commerce giant.

Yes, but is he still long on Big Cola?

