Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

How Indians Dodged Government's 'Black Money' Clampdown

posted by charon on Thursday February 16, @09:23AM   Printer-friendly
from the invest-in-gold dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

On November 8, 2016, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a shock decision declared all 500 and 1,000 rupee notes to be "worthless pieces of paper" from midnight onwards. This surprise demonetisation sucked out 86 percent of cash from circulation, ostensibly in an attempt to flush out unaccounted wealth, or "black money".

More than one billion Indians had less than eight weeks to return all of their old notes. For the nation's largely cash-based society, this unprecedented move induced a period of chaos. Banks scrambled to keep up while lines trailed out their doors and around street corners. Life's basic daily transactions screeched to a standstill as people struggled to withdraw cash, causing immense stress and even death in some cases.

The country's finance ministry's recently published Economic Survey 2016-17 admits that the demonetisation caused short-term damage in the form of "job losses, decline in farm incomes [and] social disruption, especially in cash-intensive sectors". It also concedes that the official GDP underestimates the costs of demonetisation.

However, the Survey is banking on long-term benefits, such as "reduced corruption" and a more formalised economy, which could lead to a "greater GDP growth" and "greater tax revenues".

Could a better designed demonetisation tactic help elsewhere?

Original Submission


«  Researchers Bypass ASLR Protection with Simple JavaScript Code | Another Failed Alzheimer's Disease Therapy  »
How Some Indians Dodged Government's 'Black Money' Clampdown [Updated] | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.