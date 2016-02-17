from the another-in-our-ongoing-instructional-series dept.
NASA has a problem with #1 and #2 in space. What to do? Crowdsource it, in the form of a contest where anyone can submit a superior method. The contest just ended with NASA awarding $30,000 to the winning entries.
NASA astronauts' current method of waste disposal involves using a diaper during spacewalks and launch and entry, but these systems can be used only for about a day. The agency noted that it is difficult to design pooping systems for microgravity, where fluids and other things float. Maintaining good hygiene for these systems was among the primary challenges participants were tasked with solving.
In a description of the challenge, NASA said it was looking for technologies that have a "technical readiness level of 4" on its "ready for flight" scale, meaning that the solution could be tested in one year and be ready for space in three years. NASA added that it would consider solutions that would need more time if they were considered breakthroughs.
The goal is to use the system on a mission in the next three or four years, the challenge page said.
An earlier article about the problem: http://www.space.com/35576-space-poop-system-orion-deep-space.html.
Not to the needs of our plumbimg systems, but to microgravity.
Many SiFi storys have spun the ship to make gravity.
Well, maybe for a start, one could spin the restroom.
This is a remarkably contentless article...
various metric tons of SF pseudoscientific tales, and no one thought about the problem of pooping.
Solution: leave meatbag home, send bots. Better to be sent in orbit than doing the sex worker or the old meatbags caregiver, or EWWWWW be implanted in one.
Better ask Howard... on the second thought, better not.
What you want is a cylindrical room with a toilet pan on the wall which can be spun so that the astronaut can sit and get the jobby done. It doesn't need to spin that fast, since you only need a little centripetal acceleration to make Mr Hanky go in the right direction.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
