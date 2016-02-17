Stories
Tata Steel Workers Agree to Pension Cuts to Save 8,000 Jobs

posted by janrinok on Thursday February 16, @09:40PM
from the difficult-choice dept.
Career & Education

n1 writes:

Tata Steel UK workers have voted in favour of proposals to turn around the struggling business, potentially saving 8,000 jobs but also leading to cuts to their pension benefits.

Workers from the Community, Unite, and GMB unions all backed the plan in separate ballots. Approximately three-quarters of votes supported the proposals, which involve saving the Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales.

[...] Tata Steel had proposed saving 8,000 jobs in its UK business and the Port Talbot steelworks by investing £1bn in modernising its operations over the next 10 years.

This investment depends on spinning off the pension fund into a separate entity and replacing the final salary pension scheme with a less generous contribution scheme.

The existing scheme – the British Steel pension scheme (BSPS) – could enter the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) as part of the arrangement, which would result in a 10% cut to members' benefits. For this to occur Tata Steel must convince the Pensions Regulator that its UK business is on the brink of insolvency and is likely to have to pump hundreds of millions of cash into the scheme.

[...] The jobs have been at risk since last March when Tata Steel announced it was putting its UK business up for sale amid losses of more than £1m a day. The decision sparked a political crisis as the government scrambled to secure the future of the Port Talbot plant. Port Talbot is one of only two sites in Britain that makes steel in blast furnaces.

The government welcomed the result of the vote. A spokesperson said: [...]

"It is testament to the commitment of its workforce that they are willing to work so constructively with the owners to secure the future of the plant. The government will play its role in supporting the steel industry to help deliver a sustainable future."

Source: The Guardian

Original Submission


  • Compromise solution (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 16, @10:33PM (#467993)

    So the day is saved. The company is now in stable financial grounds, so the executive team can give themselves their large annual bonuses. They did save the company after all.

    And then come 5 years from now, when they face the next financial crunch, well, they can always re-negotiate with the workers. If the workers don't compromise more then, the company will go bankrupt due to the non-compromising worker union. Never mind that those laid-off workers won't have the pensions they gave up in 2017, too.

  • Time (Score:1)

    by varsix (5867) on Thursday February 16, @10:33PM (#467994)

    Give it 5 years and they'll take those jobs anyway. And they'll have the added bonus of having to pay less in pensions!

    • Re:Time by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Thursday February 16, @10:59PM

  • Another labor action recently concluded (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 16, @11:02PM (#468003)

    Mort Zuckerman's ass-kissing New York Daily News ran with the headline
    The workers win one at Momentive [nydailynews.com]

    As the company's business deals with exotic chemicals, cuts to healthcare are NOT a "win" for workers.

    The World Socialist Web Site, which actually represents The Working Class, said
    Backed by Democrats, union pushes sellout deal to end Momentive strike [wsws.org]

    As the strike of 700 workers at Momentive Performance Materials, a specialized chemical plant in Waterford, New York, entered its fourth month, a tentative contract was reached [February 8] between the company and International Union of Electrical Workers-Communications Workers of America (IUE-CWA) union Locals 81359 and 81380.

    The final negotiations were reportedly conducted with the direct intervention of aides to New York's Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo. Over the last few weeks, Democratic politicians, including the governor, both US senators and the state's comptroller put on a full court press to force another concessions-filled contract onto the strikers.

    [...]The Times Union reports the agreement includes pay increases of 2 percent per year over the next two years and maintains the company's matching payment to the employees' retirement fund. The offer also includes a $2,000 signing bonus to exploit the economic difficulties of strikers.

    These meager increases are more than made up by reductions in health insurance coverage and vacation accruals. In addition, the company will terminate health and life insurance benefits for retirees. These last two are especially egregious given that Momentive workers are affected by long-term exposure to toxic chemicals, which impact their health and longevity.

    The pay increases are an insult to the workers, barely covering current inflation and doing nothing to make up for past losses. Momentive workers had suffered severe cuts in wages and benefits under contracts negotiated by the union in 2010 and 2013. These attacks were undertaken by a group of asset-stripping hedge funds, which purchased what became Momentive from General Electric in 2006. To finance the purchase, Apollo Global Management borrowed $3.8 billion, which it now must pay back by extracting super-profits from its workforce.

    Momentive strikers forced to take pay and health cuts as US owner throws a multi-million-dollar party [wsws.org]

    IUE-CWA Local 81359 also agreed to send workers back without some 40 workers who were fired for alleged picket line misconduct and vandalism.

    The union had initially opposed any agreement without amnesty, worried about the reaction of workers determined not to go back to work without their framed-up brothers. That changed after the intervention of Governor Andrew Cuomo. The IUE-CWA has abandoned these workers to a supposedly neutral arbiter who will decide their fates on a case-by-case basis. Roughly two dozen scabs have been permanently hired to replace the fired workers.

    [...]The CWA is fresh from selling out last year's strike by 39,000 Verizon workers and forcing 20,000 AT&T Mobility wireless workers to stay on the job after their contract expired last week, despite demands for sweeping concessions and a 93 percent vote by workers to authorize a strike.

    The New York News (dot press), an operation so new that it doesn't yet have an /about-us page, ran with the headline
    Momentive strike ends, but hard feelings persist [newyorknews.press]

    Employees walked off the jo