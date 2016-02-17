Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

EPA Officials May be Using Signal to “Spread Their Goals Covertly”

posted by janrinok on Thursday February 16, @11:05PM   Printer-friendly
from the are-we-for-encryption-or-against? dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Two Republican members of Congress sent a formal letter Tuesday to the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of the Inspector General, expressing concern that "approximately a dozen career EPA officials" are using the encrypted messaging app Signal to covertly plan strategy and may be running afoul of the Freedom of Information Act.

The open source app has gained renewed interest in the wake of the election of President Donald Trump.

As Ars has reported previously, all Signal messages and voice calls are end-to-end encrypted using the Signal Protocol, which has since been adopted by WhatsApp and other companies. However, unlike other messaging apps, Signal's maker, Open Whisper Systems, makes a point of not keeping any data, encrypted or otherwise, about its users. (WhatsApp also does not retain chat history but allows for backups using third-party services, like iCloud, which allows for message history to be restored when users set up a new device. Signal does not allow messages to be stored with a third party.)

Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/02/house-members-epa-officials-may-be-using-signal-to-spread-their-goals-covertly/

Original Submission


«  Tata Steel Workers Agree to Pension Cuts to Save 8,000 Jobs
EPA Officials May be Using Signal to “Spread Their Goals Covertly” | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 10 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • This is terrible! (Score:3, Touché)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Thursday February 16, @11:14PM (#468006)

    I am shocked and appalled that this is happening. Something must definitely be done.

    -- Senator Mitch McConnell
          Sent from my iPhone using Signal

  • How's this different... (Score:2)

    by c0lo (156) on Thursday February 16, @11:42PM (#468009)

    How's this different from a "Let's discuss this over a dinner at X?".
    Is it forbidden as well?

  • What? (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 16, @11:44PM (#468011)

    Now the government gives a shit about freedom of information? Where is their outcry when common citizens are being given pages of fully blacked out text or just flat out denied?

    Next up, Trump demands encryption backdoors to all devices except his...

    • Re:What? by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Friday February 17, @12:22AM

  • Should we be recording bathroom conversations too? (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 16, @11:49PM (#468012)

    I don't think so.

    I don't have an issue with this unless these are formal, official meetings, such as meetings that members of the public could have access to (in which case there should be transcribed records available, and possibly video or audio footage). All of the participants in these private discussions may subpoenaed by congress, so it is not as if congress has no legal means of oversight.

  • obvious solution (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 17, @12:03AM (#468014)

    Disband the EPA.

  • Yeah, sure they are. (Score:1)

    by nitehawk214 (1304) on Friday February 17, @12:12AM (#468018)

    And I am sure the EPA doesn't have a secret hidden agenda.

    --
    "Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh