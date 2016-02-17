from the are-we-for-encryption-or-against? dept.
Two Republican members of Congress sent a formal letter Tuesday to the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of the Inspector General, expressing concern that "approximately a dozen career EPA officials" are using the encrypted messaging app Signal to covertly plan strategy and may be running afoul of the Freedom of Information Act.
The open source app has gained renewed interest in the wake of the election of President Donald Trump.
As Ars has reported previously, all Signal messages and voice calls are end-to-end encrypted using the Signal Protocol, which has since been adopted by WhatsApp and other companies. However, unlike other messaging apps, Signal's maker, Open Whisper Systems, makes a point of not keeping any data, encrypted or otherwise, about its users. (WhatsApp also does not retain chat history but allows for backups using third-party services, like iCloud, which allows for message history to be restored when users set up a new device. Signal does not allow messages to be stored with a third party.)
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/02/house-members-epa-officials-may-be-using-signal-to-spread-their-goals-covertly/
This is terrible! (Score:3, Touché)
I am shocked and appalled that this is happening. Something must definitely be done.
-- Senator Mitch McConnell
Sent from my iPhone using Signal
How's this different... (Score:2)
How's this different from a "Let's discuss this over a dinner at X?".
Is it forbidden as well?
What? (Score:1, Insightful)
Now the government gives a shit about freedom of information? Where is their outcry when common citizens are being given pages of fully blacked out text or just flat out denied?
Next up, Trump demands encryption backdoors to all devices except his...
Should we be recording bathroom conversations too? (Score:0)
I don't think so.
I don't have an issue with this unless these are formal, official meetings, such as meetings that members of the public could have access to (in which case there should be transcribed records available, and possibly video or audio footage). All of the participants in these private discussions may subpoenaed by congress, so it is not as if congress has no legal means of oversight.
obvious solution (Score:0)
Disband the EPA.
Yeah, sure they are. (Score:1)
And I am sure the EPA doesn't have a secret hidden agenda.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
