Snap Inc., the maker of the Snapchat messaging app, has valued itself at between $19.5 to $22.3 billion. If that seems outrageous, note that it's actually less than previously expected:
The company, which filed for an initial public offering earlier this month, was widely expected to be valued at between $20 billion and $25 billion. However it said on Thursday it was targeting a valuation between $19.5 billion and $22.3 billion, ahead of an investor roadshow due to start on Monday in London.
The lower valuation range reflected initial investor feedback, as well as Snap's aim to ensure there is sufficient demand for shares of the company that it trades up on its first day in public market.
Investors have been poring over the filing for Snap's upcoming IPO to assess whether the still-unprofitable company will be the next Facebook Inc, which has figured out how to make money from its social media platform, or if it will be more like Twitter Inc, which is struggling to achieve the same goal.
You want to be a Facebook, not a Twitter.
http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-37460682
On Saturday, Snap released some limited information about how the glasses will work. Footage will be recorded in a new, circular format which can be viewed in any orientation, the company said. The battery on the device will last around a day. A light on the front of the device will indicate to people nearby when the glasses are recording.
Prior to confirmation from Snap about the product, news website Business Insider published a promotional video it found on YouTube showing the product. The video has since been taken down. Spectacles will remind many of Google Glass, an ill-fated attempt by the search giant to create smart glasses.
Additional reporting: http://www.businessinsider.com/snapchat-glasses-2016-9
Also from the same submitter:
http://www.pcmag.com/news/348126/register-to-vote-now-via-snapchat US Snapchat users who are eligible to vote may now register using the app.
"Our country's democracy thrives on participation. But you can't participate unless you register to vote," a Snapchat spokesman told Mashable. "We hope this effort amplifies our community's voice come November."
Photo-sharing app Snapchat's parent is working on an initial public offering that could value the company at $25 billion or more, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing several people familiar with the matter. Snap Inc, which operates the app that lets users send videos and messages that disappear in seconds, is looking to sell shares as early as late March, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2cVicKG)
An IPO valued at $25 billion would be significantly higher than Snapchat's most recent valuation of $17.81 billion, based on a $1.81 billion financing round in May.
A judge in the U.S. state of Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit against Snapchat Inc. (also known as Snap, Inc.) regarding its eponymous photo and video sharing app. The plaintiffs, who were injured in a two-car crash, claimed that the driver of the other car, in the words of CBS News,
[...] was trying to reach 100 mph on a highway south of Atlanta when her car hit theirs [...]
[...] while [she was] using a Snapchat filter that puts the rate at which a vehicle is traveling over an image.
The judge cited (Wikipedia link added by submitter)
[...] the immunity clause of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which says, “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”
As reported by WGCL-TV, a CBS affiliate in Atlanta, a motion filed by the company (PDF) asserted that the driver whose car collided with the plaintiffs' car "was not using the Snapchat application at the time of the collision" (quoted from the court filing, with emphasis removed).
Outrageous, indeed... (Score:2)
Really the only possible money making strategy for these kinds of things is plastering stuff with ads.
Are there really enough advertising dollars to squander on garbage like this to be sustainable at these kind of expected values and returns? I suspect not.
