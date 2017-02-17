Following an initial report that Microsoft's Patch/Update Tuesday would be delayed comes the notice that it will actually be postponed. Oh, and there is a zero-day SMB exploit currently in the wild for which Microsoft intended to release a patch last Tuesday. That fix, and all the others scheduled for February, have been postponed to be released on March's Patch Tuesday.

Here are some stories that lay things out:

Many businesses have regular processes in place to test and roll out patches on their systems; how has this postponement affected you?