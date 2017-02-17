17/02/17/0229227 story
Following an initial report that Microsoft's Patch/Update Tuesday would be delayed comes the notice that it will actually be postponed. Oh, and there is a zero-day SMB exploit currently in the wild for which Microsoft intended to release a patch last Tuesday. That fix, and all the others scheduled for February, have been postponed to be released on March's Patch Tuesday.
Many businesses have regular processes in place to test and roll out patches on their systems; how has this postponement affected you?
