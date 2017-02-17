Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

MIT and Harvard Win CRISPR Patent Case Against UC Berkeley

posted by martyb on Friday February 17, @11:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the crispr-critters dept.
Science Techonomics

takyon writes:

The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard has won a CRISPR-Cas9 patent fight against University of California Berkeley, but UC Berkeley expects to be awarded a broader patent anyway:

The CRISPR patent fight appears to be over, at least for the moment. A ruling by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board found no "interference" in patents awarded to Feng Zhang at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The loser, pending appeals, is the University of California, and the much-heralded biochemist Jennifer Doudna, who, along with Emmanuelle Charpentier, in 2012 published a groundbreaking paper showing how to exploit a natural bacterial gene-editing system known as CRISPR. The patent office determined that Zhang's later innovations, which used CRISPR to edit mammalian cells, were not simply elaborations of what Doudna and Charpentier had already discovered.

In a teleconference with reporters Wednesday, Doudna did not sound deterred by the ruling, saying she will press forward with her own patent application based on the earlier work. "Our patent will likely be issued," she said. She explained that her patent would cover the use of CRISPR in all cells, while the Zhang patent would more narrowly cover applications of CRISPR in plant and animal ("eukaryotic") cells. She drew an unusual analogy: "They will have a patent on green tennis balls. We will get a patent on all tennis balls." Such a situation could potentially make attractive some kind of settlement between the institutions and the inventors to distribute the money from CRISPR licenses.

UC Berkeley statement. Also at STAT, Science Magazine , The Mercury News , and The New York Times .

Original Submission


«  Pregnant Fossil Reveals Major Reptile Group Didn't Just Count On Eggs | "Quasistatic Cavity Resonance" Used to Wirelessly Power Devices in a Room  »
MIT and Harvard Win CRISPR Patent Case Against UC Berkeley | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • Wrong question (Score:4, Insightful)

    by BsAtHome (889) on Friday February 17, @11:46AM (#468170)

    Why is there a patent on biological systems, their constituents and operational modalities in the first place? The mechanism is not invented by humans, only its application in a very specific way. Nature uses all of its resources and would probably, somewhere, have a non-technically based application of the same procedure. As they say, nature will find a way.

  • "self-printing printer" patent on paper (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 17, @11:53AM (#468172)

    they should make a chimera offspring with gens of "Feng Zhang" and "Jennifer Doudna".
    the new entity will inherit all patents then ...