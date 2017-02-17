Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Samsung Vice Chairman Arrested For Bribery, Perjury And Embezzlement

posted by cmn32480 on Friday February 17, @03:48PM   Printer-friendly
from the putting-the-money-back-in-politics dept.
Business

n1 writes:

Samsung's heir apparent Lee Jae-yong has been placed under arrest in South Korea, accused of bribery and other charges. The case is linked to a scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geung-hye.

Samsung is accused of giving donations to non-profit foundations operated by Choi Soon-sil, a friend of Ms Park, in exchange for government favours. Mr Lee and the Samsung Group deny any wrongdoing.

[...] Prosecutors accused Mr Lee of giving donations worth 41bn won ($36m;£29m) to organisations linked to Ms Park's close friend Ms Choi. They alleged this was done to win government support for a big restructuring of Samsung that would help a smooth leadership transition in favour of Mr Lee, who is standing in as chairman for his ill father, Lee Kun-hee.

The controversial merger required support from the national pension fund - the allegation is that this support was granted in return for the donations.

Source: BBC

Original Submission


«  NASA Website Allows Public to Search WISE Data for Nearby Objects and Planet Nine
Samsung Vice Chairman Arrested For Bribery, Perjury And Embezzlement | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.