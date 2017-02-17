from the air-down-there dept.
A large research synthesis, published in one of the world's most influential scientific journals, has detected a decline in the amount of dissolved oxygen in oceans around the world — a long-predicted result of climate change that could have severe consequences for marine organisms if it continues.
The paper, published Wednesday in the journal Nature by oceanographer Sunke Schmidtko and two colleagues from the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany, found a decline of more than 2 percent in ocean oxygen content worldwide between 1960 and 2010.
The loss of ocean oxygen "has been assumed from models, and there have been lots of regional analysis that have shown local decline, but it has never been shown on the global scale, and never for the deep ocean," said Schmidtko, who conducted the research with Lothar Stramma and Martin Visbeck, also of GEOMAR.
Because oxygen in the global ocean is not evenly distributed, the 2 percent overall decline means there is a much larger decline in some areas of the ocean than others.
Moreover, the ocean already contains so-called oxygen minimum zones, generally found in the middle depths. The great fear is that their expansion upward, into habitats where fish and other organism thrive, will reduce the available habitat for marine organisms.
In shallower waters, meanwhile, the development of ocean "hypoxic" areas, or so-called "dead zones," may also be influenced in part by declining oxygen content overall.
On top of all of that, declining ocean oxygen can also worsen global warming in a feedback loop. In or near low oxygen areas of the oceans, microorganisms tend to produce nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas. Thus the new study "implies that production rates and efflux to the atmosphere of nitrous oxide ... will probably have increased."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/02/15/its-official-the-oceans-are-losing-oxygen-posing-growing-threats-to-marine-life/
Unfortunately, they say everything is a sign.. (Score:0, Disagree)
The 2015 record cold weather was a sign of global warming.
Record hot weather is a sign of global warming.
If hot, and cold is a sign of global warming...what exactly wouldn't be?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4192182/World-leaders-duped-manipulated-global-warming-data.html [dailymail.co.uk] - We need this data to say global warming, so lets manipulate it so it says global warming..
This might be a real sign, or it might not...But unfortunately there are so many fake studies and political agendas(carbon credits, really?) trying to push this down our threat it's become like the war on drugs: Mostly lies, and I really don't believe much the government has to say on the matter. Don't get me wrong: Climate change is a fact of the natural world, but trying to fake data so it's supposedly man made won't really help matters.
Re:Unfortunately, they say everything is a sign.. (Score:4, Funny)
The irony of this post coming from someone whose callsign is "Entropy" is enough to choke Carnot.
Despair (Score:4, Informative)
> http://www.dailymail.co.uk/ [dailymail.co.uk]
Hello? You just cited the daily mail. You know, the british version of the Weekly World News.
You also cited an article that has already been thorughly debunked. Debunked by the so-called "whistleblower" cited in the article itself.
In fact, soylent already ran the story of that debunking here. [soylentnews.org]
Just WTF kind of bubble do you live in where what you did is OK?
I despair at your embrace of idiocy.
Re:Unfortunately, they say everything is a sign.. (Score:4, Informative)
The 2015 record cold weather was a sign of global warming.
What record cold temperature?
2015 Was Hottest Year in Historical Record, Scientists Say [nytimes.com]
Until 2016 beat it, that is.
