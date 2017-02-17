from the like-a-bloodhound dept.
https://www.ghostery.com/blog/ghostery-news/ghostery-acquired-cliqz/
We are overjoyed to announce that the Ghostery extension and mobile browsers have been acquired by Cliqz, a German company owned by Mozilla and Hubert Burda Media that builds ground-breaking browser technologies to make the internet more private and easier to use. Cliqz's marquee product is its desktop browser, whose built-in quick search and anti-tracking features empower users to quickly and safely explore the internet without sharing personal information or search queries with outside companies. This unique technology is powered by the Cliqz Human Web, a revolutionary way for a collective of users to contribute anonymous statistical data to improve the relevancy and safety of advanced Cliqz privacy features. Ghostery proudly joins this state-of-the-art browser and the rest of the Cliqz product suite to set a new standard in privacy protection. Additionally, as part of this acquisition, Ghostery and Cliqz will continue to work closely with our previous parent company, Evidon, to help the organization support its industry-leading Digital Governance solutions by continuing to provide the same aggregated tracker data that we have previously.
What does this mean for Ghostery users?
First, rest assured that Ghostery will remain an independent product and that the same passionate (and uncommonly attractive) product team committed to its success will be joining the Cliqz family as a subsidiary company. Second, to put it simply, Ghostery is about to become smarter, more powerful, and easier to use. The Cliqz anti-tracking technology is a truly revolutionary solution that uses algorithmic blocking that doesn't require a blocklist, a feature we will integrate into Ghostery as soon as we possibly can. Third, we are making Ghostery immediately available on the Cliqz browser, so if you want to see this chocolate-and-peanut-butter relationship between algorithmic and blocklist anti-tracking in action, you can check it out right now. Finally, Ghostery data collection will remain the same for all existing users, will be strengthened by Cliqz's best-in-class privacy practices, and will be done in accordance with Germany data privacy laws, the strictest in the world. While data collection will remain the same, we have updated our privacy statements to reflect the change of ownership, which you can see here.
I acquired Ghostery years ago... (Score:0)
...but I uninstalled it.
Reply to This
Bailed on Ghostery (Score:1, Insightful)
I used ghostery for many years. I was even OK with their business model. But then they went overboard and made it so you couldn't even configure the plugin without going their website. WTF? Also the user-interface went down the shitter - functionality got hidden behind too many mouse clicks and it got extra chatty, not just putting a pop-status, but "unrolling" it so there was fucking motion on each page load. And then they started deleting critical reviews from their page on the mozilla website. For about a month I snap-shotted it every couple of days because I wanted evidence for myself that they were deleting legit reviews and it wasn't just a prolific troll with sock-puppet accounts. What I saw was enough to convince me they had gone over the edge and could not be trusted at all.
So I removed it and put in the EFF's privacy badger instead. It probably isn't as comprehensive, but along with requestpolicy, ublock, noscript, I figure I'm still pretty well covered.
I'm just not motivated enough to decide if this new acquisition means ghostery will get more trustworthy or even worse. They lost my trust and I'm not looking back.
Reply to This
Its crap tho (Score:0)
The new versions just keep getting worse and worse. Setting stored in the "cloud" and strongly suggesting you get an account. I'm still using the version from before this happened on all my systems. I gave the new one a shot and promptly rolled back. A few systems got the new version until things changed yet again and when it became irritating a few months ago I hunted down the "better" version.
As for alternatives, I have ublock and I've tried privacy badger which seems to block nothing by default. All in all I don't feel there is a replacement besides adding more lists to ublock.
Reply to This
Ghostery Ownership (Score:2)
Ghostery ran a hackathon a few years back in NoLiTa (North of Little Italy) in NYC. They were nice guys, but there were skeevy MBA types hovering around at the edges. Turned out even then they were owned by one of those scummy ad-tracking companies. They swore they were independent, but man getting in bed with the people you're supposed to be opposing completely compromises your integrity.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This