We are overjoyed to announce that the Ghostery extension and mobile browsers have been acquired by Cliqz, a German company owned by Mozilla and Hubert Burda Media that builds ground-breaking browser technologies to make the internet more private and easier to use. Cliqz's marquee product is its desktop browser, whose built-in quick search and anti-tracking features empower users to quickly and safely explore the internet without sharing personal information or search queries with outside companies. This unique technology is powered by the Cliqz Human Web, a revolutionary way for a collective of users to contribute anonymous statistical data to improve the relevancy and safety of advanced Cliqz privacy features. Ghostery proudly joins this state-of-the-art browser and the rest of the Cliqz product suite to set a new standard in privacy protection. Additionally, as part of this acquisition, Ghostery and Cliqz will continue to work closely with our previous parent company, Evidon, to help the organization support its industry-leading Digital Governance solutions by continuing to provide the same aggregated tracker data that we have previously.

What does this mean for Ghostery users?

First, rest assured that Ghostery will remain an independent product and that the same passionate (and uncommonly attractive) product team committed to its success will be joining the Cliqz family as a subsidiary company. Second, to put it simply, Ghostery is about to become smarter, more powerful, and easier to use. The Cliqz anti-tracking technology is a truly revolutionary solution that uses algorithmic blocking that doesn't require a blocklist, a feature we will integrate into Ghostery as soon as we possibly can. Third, we are making Ghostery immediately available on the Cliqz browser, so if you want to see this chocolate-and-peanut-butter relationship between algorithmic and blocklist anti-tracking in action, you can check it out right now. Finally, Ghostery data collection will remain the same for all existing users, will be strengthened by Cliqz's best-in-class privacy practices, and will be done in accordance with Germany data privacy laws, the strictest in the world. While data collection will remain the same, we have updated our privacy statements to reflect the change of ownership, which you can see here.