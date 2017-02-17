from the just-say-ah dept.
The ACLU has sued the San Diego Police Department, seeking the destruction of DNA samples collected from minors during a stop that was found to be unlawful:
Specifically targeting black children for unlawful DNA collection is a gross abuse of technology by law enforcement. But it's exactly what the San Diego Police Department is doing, according to a lawsuit just filed by the ACLU Foundation of San Diego & Imperial Counties on behalf of one of the families affected. SDPD's actions, as alleged in the complaint, illustrate the severe and very real threats to privacy, civil liberties, and civil rights presented by granting law enforcement access to our DNA. SDPD must stop its discriminatory abuse of DNA collection technology.
According to the ACLU's complaint, on March 30, 2016, police officers stopped five African American minors as they were walking through a park in southeast San Diego. There was no legal basis for the stop. As an officer admitted at a hearing in June 2016, they stopped the boys simply because they were black and wearing blue on what the officers believed to be a gang "holiday."
Despite having no valid basis for the stop, and having determined that none of the boys had any gang affiliation or criminal record, the officers handcuffed at least some of the boys and searched all of their pockets. They found nothing but still proceeded to search the bag of one of the boys—P.D., a plaintiff in the ACLU's case. (It's standard to use minors' initials, rather than their full names, in court documents.) The officers found an unloaded revolver, which was lawfully registered to the father of one of the boys, and arrested P.D.
The officers told the other four boys that they could go free after submitting to a mouth swab. The officers had them sign a consent form, by which they "voluntarily" agreed to provide their DNA to the police for inclusion in SDPD's local DNA database. The officers then swabbed their cheeks and let them go.
P.D. was then told to sign the form as well. After he signed, the officers swabbed his cheek and transported him to the police department. The San Diego District Attorney filed numerous charges against P.D., but they were all dropped as a result of the illegal stop. The court did not, however, order the police to destroy either P.D.'s DNA sample or the DNA profile generated via his sample. The ACLU seeks destruction of the sample and profile, along with a permanent injunction "forbidding SDPD officers from obtaining DNA from minors without a judicial order, warrant, or parental consent."
Low Expectations (Score:2)
Well, I guess it's better than unlawful donation of DNA *to* minors.
Reply to This
Destruction (Score:0)
seeking the destruction of DNA samples collected from minors during a stop that was found to be unlawful:
Hahaha... hohoho.... oh wow...
Those things have already been uploaded the TIDE and a whole slew of other databases. Sure, the SDPD will 'destroy' them but if you think that the data will be removed, I've got a bridge to sell ya...
We do these kinds of things to criminals, not to innocent people. It just goes to show even more that, these days, everyone is a criminal, terrorist, suspect. Guilty until proven otherwise!
Welcome to the USA, land of perpetually afraid & cowardly and free of the brave.
Reply to This
Belief (Score:0)
they stopped the boys simply because they were black and wearing blue on what the officers believed to be a gang "holiday."
With all the intel that is collected on everyone inside this police state called the USA, you'd think they'd KNOW whether or not today is a gang holiday or not (whatever a gang holiday is).
Reply to This
consent from a minor? (Score:2, Interesting)
If a minor cannot legally sign a contract, how can their signature legally consent to providing DNA?
Reply to This
I have an alternate view of those facts (Score:3, Interesting)
While some pink judge might have ruled it a bad stop, sounds like their 'cop instinct' was working perfectly, they caught a minor carrying a weapon. Odds are that all of them were up to no good and the cops picked up on it like they were trained to do. Getting their DNA and fingerprints into the system is a most excellent idea since the odds of more than one of those five serving more than a decade of their lives in prison is over 95%, but that will only come at the end of a long crime spree, hopefully shortened by having prints and DNA already on file.
What sort of insane world have Progs inflicted upon us when the innocent live in fear of the State and the guilty laugh at its impotence.
Reply to This
That area of San Diego... (Score:0)
Is not where you want to walk down the street if you're white. On the other hand, SDPD are pretty much the worst a-holes of any police force in the area, but so is the ACLU.
Reply to This