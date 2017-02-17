from the courts-aren't-buying-it dept.
It's still illegal to manufacture firearms for others without a license.
A Sacramento, California man was sentenced Thursday to over three years in prison for unlawful manufacture of a firearm and one count of dealing firearms.
Last year, Daniel Crownshield, pleaded guilty to those counts in exchange for federal prosecutors dropping other charges. According to investigators, Crowninshield, known online as "Dr. Death," would sell unfinished AR-15 lower receivers, which customers would then pay for him to transform into fully machined lower receivers using a computer numerically controlled (CNC) mill. (In October 2014, Cody Wilson, of Austin, Texas, who has pioneered 3D-printed guns, began selling a CNC mill called "Ghost Gunner," designed to work specifically on the AR-15 lower.)
"In order to create the pretext that the individual in such a scenario was building his or her own firearm, the skilled machinist would often have the individual press a button or put his or her hands on a piece of machinery so that the individual could claim that the individual, rather than the machinist, made the firearm," the government claimed in its April 14 plea agreement.
So, if he taught a class in how to do it would he also then be a criminal?
What is the law on manufacturing firearms? (Score:2)
Does anyone know what the law is in the USA? From the article it seems like any unlicensed manufacture of firearms is illegal. Given the gun culture in the USA I'm actually surprised by that, unless becoming licensed is as easy as buying a gun (a phone call for a fast background check).
Re:What is the law on manufacturing firearms? (Score:4, Informative)
To try to answer my own question, it looks like manufacture is covered under the Federal Firearms License, which was created in response to the assassinations of the Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. However the Wikipedia article reads as if it covers only businesses which manufacture/sell firearms, so I'm not sure if it would apply to an individual making a weapon for personal use.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_Control_Act_of_1968 [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Firearms_License [wikipedia.org]
Shop class (Score:2)
So, if he taught a class in how to do it would he also then be a criminal?
Probably not. Wouldn't that more or less be a shop class? Learning how to use a CNC machine or a Lathe? Hard to see that not being legal.
While anyone could mill their own AR-15 lower using either hand tools or a CNC, paying for someone else to do it constitutes a sale, which requires the seller hold a Federal Firearms License (FFL). Crowninshield did not have a FFL. Wilson, by contrast, does. However, Wilson does not take payment for milling nor does he transfer milled firearms.
So from a quick read of the article it does appear that the problem is that he sold the receivers and he didn't have the proper license for that. Not that he made them. Which makes me wonder what would have happened if he gave them away for free.
The guy is guilty (Score:3, Informative)
I'm pro-guns but, the guy is guilty as hell.
You can manufacture and keep guns that you make yourself if:
1) They are not full auto
2) They do not have a silencer
3) The barrel is longer than 18inches (if a long gun)
4) You're not a felon or someone prohibited from owning guns.
What the guy did was he sold 80% receivers (perfectly legal) but then HE FINISHED THEM instead of the purchaser (very illegal). Therefore he was making firearms without a license (a BIG no-no). The end user can finish the machining and be perfectly legal (as long as it doesn't violate the 4 above rules).
Cody Wilson and his CNC machine. (Score:0)
Because of technology, laws are interpreted to the point of absurdity now (but they have to be). Cody Wilson's "push one button to finish your receiver" is perfectly legal and Cody is not breaking the law by selling it as long as he's NOT the one pushing the GO button on someone else's receiver. With automated machining, the person pushing the GO button is the manufacturer.
Crownshield would have been okay if set up a CNC machine to go as long as the owner [of the 80% receiver] had put it in the CNC machine and pushed the GO button himself.
