from the still-better-than-Chucky dept.
An official watchdog in Germany has told parents to destroy a talking doll called Cayla because its smart technology can reveal personal data. The warning was issued by the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), which oversees telecommunications. Researchers say hackers can use an insecure bluetooth device embedded in the toy to listen and talk to the child playing with it.
[...] The Vivid Toy group, which distributes My Friend Cayla, has previously said that examples of hacking were isolated and carried out by specialists. However, it said the company would take the information on board as it was able to upgrade the app used with the doll. But experts have warned that the problem has not been fixed. The Cayla doll can respond to a user's question by accessing the internet. For example, if a child asks the doll "what is a little horse called?" the doll can reply "it's called a foal".
[...] Manufacturer Genesis Toys has not yet commented on the German warning.
Previously on SoylentNews: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/12/08/2050214
« Engineers Design a Bulletproof Origami Shield to Protect Law Enforcement | Report Recommends Loosening Restrictions to Allow French Scientists to Become Entrepreneurs »
Related Stories
The "My Friend Cayla" doll uses voice recognition to hear what a child says and connects to the internet to find suitable responses. The potential for surveillance worries EPIC enough for them to file a formal complaint to the US Federal Trade commission.
The makers of the i-Que and Cayla smart toys have been accused of subjecting children to "ongoing surveillance" and posing an "imminent and immediate threat" to their safety and security.
The accusations come via a formal complaint in the US by consumer groups.
They, along with several EU bodies, are calling for investigations into the manufacturers.
And if that's not good enough, it can also be hacked to say anything, including the naughty words which are supposed to be blocked.
Bundes-fucking-incompetent-we-protect-netzagentur (Score:3, Insightful)
> Bundes-fucking-incompetent-we-protect-the-children-netzagentur
I hoped they all died from incompetence.
:=(
Reply to This
"what is a little horse called?" (Score:0)
Lots of possible answers, for example,
"A pony."
"Miniature horse."
"A small amount of heroin." https://tuesdayshorse.wordpress.com/2010/12/10/why-heroin-is-called-horse/ [wordpress.com]
...
Reply to This