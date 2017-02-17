from the the-other-white-meat dept.
Scientists from the University of Missouri, the University of Maryland and the Animal Bioscience and Biotechnology Laboratory, US Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service have published an article in Nature outlining a method for "generating skeletal muscle efficiently from porcine induced pluripotent stem cells (piPSC) in vitro thereby providing a versatile platform for applications ranging from regenerative biology to the ex vivo cultivation of meat". The research used a porcine stem cell line to generate muscular tissue instead of cells taken directly from a pig:
"What the paper describes is research designed to generate muscle from a newly established pig stem-cell line, rather that from primary cells taken directly from a pig," co-author Dr. Nicholas Genovese, a stem-cell biologist (and vegetarian), told Digital Trends. "This entailed understanding the biology of relatively uncharacterized and recently-derived porcine induced pluripotent stem cell lines. What conditions support cell growth, survival and differentiation? These are all questions I had to figure out in the lab before the cells could be turned into muscle."
Also at GlobalMeatNews.
Enhanced Development of Skeletal Myotubes from Porcine Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (open, DOI: 10.1038/srep41833) (DX)
Lab-grown pork? (Score:2)
Hmmm... bacon... Yum!
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
Reply to This
fake taste (Score:0)
I already notice that farm-raised salmon tastes a bit like corn, while wild salmon tastes a bit like shrimp. You are what you eat.
The salmon at least still has gills, kidneys, a liver, and an intestinal tract. This "pork" will have none of that, not that I expect gills. I already avoid pork that has been "injected with 5% to 7% of a broth solution" or whatever the latest icky fakeness is. What will this stuff taste like? Maybe soy and plastic?
Reply to This