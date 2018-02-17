17/02/18/1514249 story
posted by cmn32480 on Saturday February 18, @07:33PM
from the walking-oblivious dept.
Pavement lights have been installed at a pedestrian crossing in a Netherlands town to help smartphone users cross the road safely.
The light strips are designed to catch the eye of people looking down at their device, and change colour to match traffic signals.
The lure of games and social media has come "at the expense of attention to traffic", said councillor Kees Oskam.
But Dutch road safety group VVN said the idea "rewards bad behaviour".
Augsburg, Germany has done much the same thing according to the Washington Post.
Will pavement lights built into kerbs curb accidents?
The must have better drivers. (Score:1, Interesting)
If I walked into the street when I got a walk signal without checking for idiot drivers, I'd get hit or cause a car accident at least twice a week. I walk through 4 controlled (but rather stupidly designed) intersections every day where I'd get hit be people running red lights (late left turns mostly) or people taking free rights if I just used the cross walk signed. I almost got hit yesterday, and that was in some other safer intersection (who seriously accelerates into a lane change, and takes a free right out stopping through a crosswalk with a person crossing in bright daylight...). Car dodging is an important life skill.
I've only personally seen one pedestrian get hit (hit and run on a free right..., the guy (a coworker of mine) was fine), but if we were doing the phone zombie thing the roads would all be stained with blood around here.
Calling Darwin (Score:3, Insightful)
The people who are careless should reap the benefit of the Darwinian evolutionary process and remove themselves from the gene pool. We should not try to keep those who are stupid and careless mobile phone junkies in the gene pool at all cost. As stated, it rewards bad behaviour. They might even get themselves a Darwin Award if they succeed to remove themselves from the gene pool.
You fools! (Score:2)
You'll destroy us all! Giving the zombies an advantage, are you nuts?
I don't go to archery every week because it's fun, y'know!
