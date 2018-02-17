from the just-make-sure-the-data-isn't-classified dept.
Common Dreams reports
Facing a presidential administration committed to waging war on Science, the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) this week launched a website to help scientists blow the whistle on government interference in their work.
[...] The website encourages scientists employed by state and federal agencies to share "memos, emails, directives, or any other documents;" to send "datasets or other information that has been altered or removed from public view;" and adds: "You can also describe anything that has been communicated orally or even rumors that you have heard, and we will investigate."
The UCS urges potential whistleblowers to use encrypted communications, anonymous email, and the postal service to send materials, and encourages following the Electronic Frontier Foundation's advice for protecting privacy.
NASA's Earth Science Datasets and Others May be Disappearing From Public Access
Wired reports that data sets from NASA - mainly those related to climate - that used to be publicly available have started to disappear and that a group of "diehard coders" at UC Berkeley and other places worked over the weekend to "tag and bag" this data with the Internet archive:
[...] 200 adults had willingly sardined themselves into a fluorescent-lit room in the bowels of Doe Library to rescue federal climate data.
Like similar groups across the country—in more than 20 cities—they believe that the Trump administration might want to disappear this data down a memory hole. So these hackers, scientists, and students are collecting it to save outside government servers.
But now they're going even further. Groups like DataRefuge and the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative, which organized the Berkeley hackathon to collect data from NASA's earth sciences programs and the Department of Energy, are doing more than archiving. Diehard coders are building robust systems to monitor ongoing changes to government websites. And they're keeping track of what's already been removed—because yes, the pruning has already begun.
[...] Starting in August, access to Goddard Earth Science Data required a login. But with a bit of totally legal digging around the site (DataRefuge prohibits outright hacking), Tek found a buried link to the old FTP server. He clicked and started downloading. By the end of the day he had data for all of 2016 and some of 2015. It would take at least another 24 hours to finish.
The non-coders hit dead-ends too. Throughout the morning they racked up "404 Page not found" errors across NASA's Earth Observing System website. And they more than once ran across databases that had already been emptied out, like the Global Change Data Center's reports archive and one of NASA's atmospheric CO2 datasets.
And this is where the real problem lies. They can't be sure when this data disappeared (or if anyone backed it up first).
[Ed. - emphasis added by submitter]
[Continued...]
The party of science? (Score:2)
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/energy-environment/316375-are-democrats-really-the-party-of-science [thehill.com]
Lots of people (many of them Democrats) think of the Democratic Party as the party of science, and, in fact, an overwhelming number of professional scientists do typically vote for Democrats. Still, there’s reason to believe that the question of which party is “the party of science” (assuming either party qualifies), has not been settled with finality.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
Laws against destroying government property... (Score:0)
If your ordered to delete research data that was paid for with tax dollars. Just say no. You can be prosecuted by the next administration.
All property of the gov is to be auctioned off after an evaluation of it's value. I see stuff that should be in the trash at Gov Auctions.
The data you are told to delete (is also/will be) "evidence against the Trump administration. Destruction of evidence is a felony.
