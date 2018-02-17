from the all-our-restaurants-will-be-Taco-Bell dept.
Kraft Heinz has proposed an unsolicited $143 billion bid for Unilever, which was rejected:
U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co made a surprise $143 billion offer for Unilever Plc in a bid to build a global consumer goods giant, although it was flatly rejected on Friday by the maker of Lipton tea and Dove soap. A combination would be the third-biggest takeover in history and the largest acquisition of a UK-based company, according to Thomson Reuters data. It would bring together some of the world's best known brands, from toothpaste to ice creams, and combine Kraft's strength in the United States with Unilever's in Europe and Asia.
Where's Proctor & Gamble Co in this? On the sidelines:
"We believe Kraft will likely need to raise its offer substantially if it hopes to change the outcome," RBC Capital Markets analyst David Palmer said in a research note.
Kraft's move could flush out other bidders for Unilever, but of the potential rivals, U.S. consumer giant Procter & Gamble Co may face anti-trust hurdles, while pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods company Johnson and Johnson would likely not be interested in household products.
Kraft Heinz may make a formal offer by March 17th.
Kraft Heinz brands include a lot of macaroni and cheese, mayo, ketchup, BBQ sauce, and other food products under the Kraft and Heinz brand names. Additionally, the company sells Oscar Meyer meats, Ore-Ida frozen potatoes, Classico spaghetti sauce, Velveeta "cheese", various Weight Watchers branded products, ABC and Pudliszki sauces, Capri Sun and Kool-Aid, Wattie's (New Zealand), Jell-O, Philadelphia cream cheese, Golden Circle (Australia), Lunchables, Planters peanuts, Maxwell House coffee, Grey Poupon mustard, Complan powdered milk energy drinks, and Master soy sauce.
Unilever brands include Axe/Lynx and Rexona (deodorant/grooming), Dove and Lever 2000 (soap/toiletries), Omo/Surf detergent, Becel/Flora/Rama margarine, Heartbrand, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, and Klondike ice cream, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Knorr, Lipton tea, LUX and Sunsilk shampoos/soaps. Don't forget the "Q-tips" brand name.
Here is a supposedly complete list for both companies.
