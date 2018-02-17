Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 10 submissions in the queue.

Naica's Crystal Caves Hold Long-dormant Life

posted by cmn32480 on Sunday February 19, @05:43AM   Printer-friendly
from the next-up-Jurassic-Park dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Like Smilla's Sense of Snow, but in Spanish:

It is a remarkable discovery in an amazing place.

Scientists have extracted long-dormant microbes from inside the famous giant crystals of the Naica mountain caves in Mexico - and revived them.

The organisms were likely to have been encased in the striking shafts of gypsum at least 10,000 years ago, and possibly up to 50,000 years ago.

It is another demonstration of the ability of life to adapt and cope in the most hostile of environments.

"Other people have made longer-term claims for the antiquity of organisms that were still alive, but in this case these organisms are all very extraordinary - they are not very closely related to anything in the known genetic databases," said Dr Penelope Boston.

Original Submission


«  California Secession Leader has Russian Ties | Gates Foundation Reaches Deal to Publish Articles in Paywalled Science Journals  »
Naica's Crystal Caves Hold Long-dormant Life | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.