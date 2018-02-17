Stories
California Secession Leader has Russian Ties

posted by cmn32480 on Sunday February 19, @04:02AM
from the flags-with-49-stars dept.
BK writes:

From channel 7 in San Francisco:

It would be easy to dismiss this as some fringe group trying to make California into its own country, but former intelligence officials tell the ABC7 News I-Team the ballot initiative leader's ties to Russia raise serious questions.

Louis Marinelli has received support in Russia from a far-right nationalist group that wants to break up the United States. Former intelligence officials say that association raises serious questions about his intent.

"You don't need this to be involved in California's campaign for independence," Marinelli said holding up an American flag.

He's the leader of the Yes California campaign, also dubbed Calexit. Marinelli is an American who lives in Russia, but his movement is getting a lot of attention stateside.

A recent Reuters poll found one in three Californians support the idea of withdrawing from the United States.

