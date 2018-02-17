from the no-strings-attached dept.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will allow its researchers to publish open access papers in normally paywalled Science journals, after the foundation paid $100,000 to the American Association for the Advancement of Science for the privilege:
An unusual and perhaps precedent-setting deal will enable researchers funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to comply with a foundation requirement that they publish their papers only in free, open-access (OA) journals, but still publish in the Science family of subscription journals, which typically keep content behind a paywall for a year.
Under the deal, announced yesterday, the foundation will award $100,000 to AAAS (publisher of ScienceInsider) to enable the publisher to make any paper by a Gates Foundation–funded researcher published in 2017 immediately available for free online. The deal covers Science and four sister subscription journals: Science Translational Medicine, Science Signaling, Science Immunology, and Science Robotics. (AAAS also publishes Science Advances, an OA journal.) The arrangement is provisional and will be revisited in 2018.
The deal is likely to affect only a handful of papers. The five journals published just 12 papers by Gates Foundation–funded researchers in 2015, and seven in 2016, according to an AAAS spokesperson. But it could spur a greater number of submissions and publications from researchers funded by Gates, the spokesperson added.
Last month, the Gates Foundation announced that it would not allow researchers it funded to publish in subscription journals; the move to put into action a policy the foundation initially announced in 2014.
Previously: Gates Foundation to Require Open Access
Related: Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Dishes Out "No-Strings-Attached" Funding
Nature has a report that the Gates Foundation has announced a broad open access policy with regards to funded research:
from January 2015, researchers it funds must make open their resulting papers and underlying data-sets immediately upon publication — and must make that research available for commercial re-use. “We believe that published research resulting from our funding should be promptly and broadly disseminated,” the foundation states.
There is some concern that the "commercial use" availability clause may prevent publication in many journals, such as both Nature and Science
Nature, for example, states that openly archived manuscripts may not be re-used for commercial purposes. So do the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Elsevier and Wiley and many other publishers (in relation to their non-OA journals)
The nature article references an earlier report that suggested that even researchers who support open-access may want to restrict commercial re-use.
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is funding scientists:
The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub has selected its first cohort of investigators. The nonprofit research institute in San Francisco, California, part of Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan's plan to cure, prevent, or manage all diseases, announced today that 47 faculty at three nearby research universities will get no-strings-attached awards to delve into risky new directions.
Biohub is the first concrete piece of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's foray into science, launched last September with a commitment of $3 billion over 10 years from Zuckerberg and Chan, a pediatrician. The institute brings together the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF); UC Berkeley; and Stanford University to focus initially on two projects, a cell atlas and infectious diseases. The launch of Biohub's investigator program means each scientist and engineer chosen will receive an average of up to $300,000 per year for 5 years for life sciences research.
All papers produced are required to be freely published online as preprints. Published papers may also be required to be open access.
I willl just leave this here.. (Score:0)
For all you researchers.
Good selection from IEEE....
http://libgen.io/ [libgen.io]
http://https.sci-hub.io/ [sci-hub.io]
http://scholar.google.co.nz/ [google.co.nz]
Re:IEEE Certified (Score:0)
I remember when I was in High School, in science fairs, the IEEE and AAAS type people always made themselves visible, as if they were PROMOTING science and trying to get kids like me interested in engineering.
In my case, they succeeded. Kinda like that song that started off about a kid dreaming of rocket ships and space.
Now, fast forward 50 years...
I find organizations like this PAYWALLING science stuff?!??!?
Wake Up!!! You gotta make MONEY.
The message American politicians seem to scream to youth today via economic realities is "to hell with doing anything constructive - we'll tax the hell out of you if you try ... instead, do nothing. Now you can qualify for benefits."
