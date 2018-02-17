from the food-smells-good dept.
Though consumer virtual reality is still in its earliest days, VR's utility for influencing perception has been studied for years, and combining VR and scent has been explored, too, by both academics and companies. Li, who's working with working with Jeremy Bailenson, the founding director of the Virtual Human Interaction Lab, thinks the combination of smell, touch, and VR could be used in a bunch of different ways in the future—some more dystopian-sounding than others.
Imagine a world where, say, salmon has become extinct. Maybe you could use a virtual piece of salmon sushi, a salmon-like smell, and a real chunk of some other fish in the middle of a hand roll to give people who've never tried it a sense for what it's like to eat salmon sushi. Or perhaps using scent along with virtual reality could help you eat a healthier diet without feeling that you're missing out. You might see and smell a juicy cheeseburger while actually chomping on a plant-based patty.
The possibilities are endless.
[Ed. Note: We held this story back because when it was submitted we had recently run another VR scent story. This one has a different aspect.]
« Europe's "Virgo" Gravitational Wave Detector Suffers From "Microcracks" | Geologists Spy an Eighth Continent: Zealandia »
Related Stories
It's time to wake up and smell the next frontier in virtual entertainment:
CamSoda's OhRoma features two canisters that attach to the front of the device. Each canister includes three slots for scent cartridges that you can swap out to customize the experience. CamSoda said it developed over 30 different aroma canisters, which include "sensual" scents that simulate the smell of body odor, pleasing environments, and stimulating aphrodisiacs.
The company also developed a mobile app that interfaces with the OhRoma mask and lets you select what you would like to smell during the experience. OhRoma can also sync with another immersive product that CamSoda launched last year called Teledildonics, which replicates the sensations of sex. Teledildonics allow people to have "sex" over the internet with another partner. And with OhRoma added to the mix, CamSoda offers a completely virtual experience that stimulates four of your five senses.
Unlike Ubisoft's Nosulus, CamSoda's version of Smell-O-Vision is not a joke. You can order CamSoda's OhRoma device today. The face mask alone will set you back $70, and you can purchase individual scent packs for as low as $6. CamSoda also offers a combo pack, which includes an OhRoma mask and a complete set of all 30 scents, for $99.
Here's the Nosulus Rift from last year.