from the hardcore-henry dept.
Would you watch a virtual-reality Casablanca?
The question is ridiculous, but usefully so. VR will never be like the movies, culturally or aesthetically, and the best way to understand why may be to imagine you're experiencing the 1942 Warner Brothers classic not as a linear story viewed from a theater seat, but as an immersive world accessed by a digital headset.
Most of us would never leave Rick's Café Américain. We'd go behind the bar with Sascha, hover by Emil the croupier at the roulette table, hang out with Sam as he played "As Time Goes By" again. Me, I'd be following Peter Lorre's sniveling Ugarte. But the central drama of Rick's rekindled love and sacrifice for Ilsa Lund? We'd probably never get that far. Director Michael Curtiz and the Warner Brothers elves did such a brilliant job imagining the world of Casablanca that we'd be content to explore it until we bumped up against the walls, like Jim Carrey in The Truman Show.
[...] VR will never become the new cinema. Instead, it will be a different thing. But what is that thing? And will audiences trained in passive linear narrative—where scene follows scene like beads on a string, and the string always pulls us forward—appreciate what the thing might be? Or will we only recognize it when the new medium has reached a certain maturity, the way audiences in 1903 sat up at The Great Train Robbery and recognized that, finally, here was a movie?
Movie critic Ty Burr goes on to review and discuss several VR productions and how they succeed or fail at using the new potential of virtual reality.
Suggestion (Score:2, Insightful)
The easy answer would be to say that the audience member's position within the VR scene would be static, and the only thing they could do would be to look around the scene. For example, when watching that latest action/comedy about the mismatched White and Black man drawn together to investigate a murder you can look forward to see them arguing, then look up and to the left after hearing the explosion to see that bomb go off on the 50th floor of a distant building.
However, that would require too much money to do, and since Hollywood has been churning out nothing but bullshit for the past 20-30 years and the PC trend is killing the "oomph" of movies, the best you're gonna get is what I described above but for a CGI movie. Let's hope a studio will have the balls to make one of those with niggers and tits. And maybe even nigger-tits.
Reply to This
Not a new problem (Score:2)
Hollywood for years had no idea what to do with 3D, and I'd argue they still really don't. 3D is a novelty that's placed on top of a movie that's "really" a 2D movie. Even movies shot with a 3D camera (as opposed to movies where 3D is layered on in post) generally are "2D first," and the framing, cinematography, etc., are primarily thought about in a 2D mindset.
Reply to This