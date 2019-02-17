A wireless network of sensors aimed at preventing explosions in mines is an innovation of worldwide significance that is being developed by a Norwegian-African cooperative project.

The South Africans want to be able to detect explosive gases in mines — before they explode. This has led to SINTEF, the largest independent research organisation in Scandinavia, and GasSecure, one of its spin-off companies, being awarded a contract in that distant land.

In collaboration with South African researchers and industrial scientists, the Norwegian project participants intend to develop a rather unusual communications network, which will wirelessly transmit and receive signals within deep mine workings in which drilling, blasting and excavation are taking place. Mines are extremely inhospitable environments, with high levels of humidity, dirt and dust, not to mention high temperatures.

"In the first instance, the system will be used to gather data that can immediately detect a potential explosion hazard in the mine, enabling mine-workers to rapidly receive a warning of danger. The next objective will be to use the data as a basis for on-demand, and thus energy-saving, ventilation in the mine. Quite simply, we want to develop an integrated on-demand ventilation system for mining operations," says project manager Trond Bakken of SINTEF Digital.

If their efforts are successful, the members of the project will also market their results in other countries that operate manned mines. The bilateral project's budget of NOK 17 million includes outgoings at the test site, an operating mine whose facilities are being provided by the industry. Of the total, MNOK 11 come from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via its Embassy in Pretoria. The remainder is made up of individual contributions contributed by SINTEF and the other project partners.