Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and world's richest man, said in an interview Friday that robots that steal human jobs should pay their fair share of taxes.
"Right now, the human worker who does, say, $50,000 worth of work in a factory, that income is taxed and you get income tax, Social Security tax, all those things," he said. "If a robot comes in to do the same thing, you'd think that we'd tax the robot at a similar level."
Gates made the remark during an interview with Quartz. He said robot taxes could help fund projects like caring for the elderly or working with children in school. Quartz reported that European Union lawmakers considered a proposal to tax robots in the past. The law was rejected.
Recode, citing a McKinsey report, said that 50 percent of jobs performed by humans are vulnerable to robots, which could result in the loss of about $2.7 trillion in the U.S. alone.
"Exactly how you'd do it, measure it, you know, it's interesting for people to start talking about now," Gates said. "Some of it can come on the profits that are generated by the labor-saving efficiency there. Some of it can come directly in some type of robot tax. I don't think the robot companies are going to be outraged that there might be a tax. It's OK."
enviroment (Score:2)
This will happen the day after we tax imported goods from countries that don't respect our environmental laws, in other words probably never.
Maybe the God Emperor will do it... all hope of survival rests in the God Emperor's hands.
Going to go with "no" (Score:2)
At first this seemed like a great idea to me, an extra yearly penalty for using robots instead of workers. But the employer is paying that tax to the government, the amount that the company is paying will go up. I am thinking of a company that:
-makes random product
-10 employees
-50 employee equivilent robits
-taxes paid on 60 employee units
Im sick and might not be thinking this out enough. I am concerned with this giving companies more political influence because of greater share of taxes.
Companies that outsource should pay taxes (Score:2, Insightful)
Robots that 'steal' jobs should drive prices down. A tax would just be passed down to us.
This convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Day late, dollar short (Score:2, Insightful)
>"Exactly how you'd do it, measure it, you know, it's interesting for people to start talking about now," Gates said. "Some of it can come on the profits that are generated by the labor-saving efficiency there. Some of it can come directly in some type of robot tax. I don't think the robot companies are going to be outraged that there might be a tax. It's OK."
The level of cluelessness/arrogance is amazing.
'Start talking about' these issues? There are universal income schemes being trialled right now to see if that's an answer to this problem. It's just one possible answer to a question that was asked a long time ago. People that arrive at an obvious conclusion (robotz gonna take all the jobz) that has been widely discussed for decades, then claim it's a new thing are extremely irritating. Way more so when they are smack on the wrong side of the issue.
He doesn't think the corporations will mind paying more tax? For real? That's one seriously disingenuous statement. All the increases in profit due to automation have gone directly upward, and fast. All the while the corps have bent over backwards to minimize any tax payments.
To cap it all off, as people have said again and again, just excel on it's own has made a metric shit-ton of jobs disappear but he sat back and the wealth gap tore into the stratosphere while he's chiselling on his taxes and plenty rich as fuck like the rest of them. Please. The hypocrisy is pretty off the charts.
There is a big, fundamental change that started a while back but is kicking into full swing and happening right now in global manufacturing and industry. The way things are going it looks like gigantic farms can be run be a handful of people within the next decade or two. Same with shipping ports, mines, it's wild. Once equipment maintenance and repair becomes automated the last of the menial job takeover should happen very quickly. Factories will be able to retool themselves.
What happens then will be fascinating. Hopefully in a good way...
At least it's getting talked about by him, I suppose.
How to determine the taxes? (Score:2, Interesting)
The practicalities of this are going to be difficult. How do you determine what is a robot? How do you determine how many workers were replaced? How do you tell apart the effect of robots from the effect of general efficiency improvements in production processes? Auditors? This could cause endless squabble and arguments.
Maybe there can be a different approach:
1. Fix loopholes for avoidance of corporate tax (easy! /s)
2. Divide company profits by number of employees
3. Take the result of (2) as a multiplier of sorts to determine the corporate tax rate of the company
This would be quite a hit for companies like Apple, Facebook, Google, which make large profits with very few employees. But that might not be a bad thing. We probably also need a means to classify companies, so "manufacturing" companies would use a different scale than "information technology" companies, for example.
check his meds? (Score:2)
Has someone checked his meds? He's making some quite poorly thought out comments recently.
Then again, that appears to be a trend....
Reporting from the future (Score:2)
Robots pay for UBI (Score:2)
So the Robots should pay for my Universal Basic Income. I guess that in some regard makes some sense otherwise I don't know who would be able to buy all the products the robots would make. At the same time then, what other machines are we going to tax that taxes away human jobs? Beyond the sales tax etc that is used to purchase them in the first place, tax on electricity and such. We have clearly then opened the door for such taxation schemes.
Let's see (Score:2)
How many jobs has MS Excel eliminated? Let's tax Ms for that.
How many jobs has Office eliminated? Let's tax MS for that.
How many American jobs has that H1b Visa thing eliminated? Tax the feck out of MS for that!
Dog Gates can be an idiot: he's correct, but keeps mum about what affects HIM.
He's probably just pissed because only the R-word robots run on Windows.
Billy (Score:2)
Is Billy paying his fair share in taxes?
Amusing... (Score:2)
I find the whole discussion rather amusing.
According to the St. Louis Fed [stlouisfed.org]:
Given that nearly 70% of economic activity in the US is consumer spending, replacing workers and driving down wages seems to be something of a mistake on the part of industry. Should the trend toward lower wage jobs and reducing numbers of good (i.e., a living wage or even a comfortable income) paying jobs continue, reduced consumer spending will have serious negative consequences on the economy as a whole.
I get it, individual companies are beholden to their shareholders to maximize profits, and many companies are regularly beaten with the quarterly earnings growth [thefreedictionary.com] cudgel.
As to Bill Gates, he's talking out of his ass and it smells that way too. Even if, somehow, the US Congress (a wholly owned subsidiary of Corporate USA) were to tax the use of robots, even at a comparable rate to humans performing the same work, this would not inject that money back into the economy in the same way as consumer spending.
Regardless, we're on a path that will likely have seriously negative consequences for the US economy over the medium and long term. I just hope I don't live long enough to see these problems destroy us.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Gates Error (Score:2)
Gates is a Unitedstatesian who has done a lot of good things, such as benefits through the B and M Gates Foundation. The Gates foundation has donated something like 28 billion dollars to charity. "Billion" is a large number. For perspective, that is just about enough to fill every building of the Library of Congress [loc.gov] completely with pennies.
On the other hand, the Gates foundation also does things like heavily invest in tying developing cultures to proprietary closed software [bbc.co.uk]. So there's that.
Leaving aside the question of whether Robots are far enough advanced to steal, we are left with: So the Robots should pay taxes. Let's see how that works out.
Let's say Joe employs two (or ten) people to shine laser pointers around to entertain his company's cats (which keep down the vermin problem around the company property).
Then, Joe gets a small single-board computer and some stepper motors and builds a makerhack robot project that shines the lasers around when it detects the word "meow". Bam, two (or ten) people fired.
So now... An olinuxino or a cubietruck has to pay the taxes of two (or ten) people? How does that work exactly? I suspect that Bill wants to track down the owner of the "robot" and have that person pay the taxes. In that case, "Joe" in this example is now paying his taxes + the taxes of multiple unrelated people who are now free to create value (and pay their own taxes) elsewhere in the workforce.
(Obvious conclusion coming, drum roll please...)
How about No.
To avoid well-meaning but foolish people proposing stuff like this, I join others in proposing for the United States of America the "FairTax" system [wikipedia.org]. While it has minor problems, it eliminates the United States Internal Revenue Service which is straight up evil [reason.com], so it would be a net win.
Fair tax basics:
- Remove "income taxes" based on arcane rules with draconian penalties for citizens who are even suspected of making mistakes in the process
+ Add a sales tax similar to VAT/GST
+ Add a basic minimum income to offset the value of the VAT/GST increase for poor people
Revenue neutral and gets rid of evil; gets rid of our "thinking and talking about" paying extra taxes if you increase your productivity (or your company's productivity)==increase the country's productivity with automation.
