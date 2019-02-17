The heart of Allan Jacobs' classic book on street-level urban form and design, Great Streets , features dozens of hand-drawn figure-ground diagrams in the style of Nolli maps. Each depicts one square mile of a city's street network. Drawing these cities at the same scale provides a revealing spatial objectivity in visually comparing their street networks and urban forms.

We can recreate these visualizations automatically with Python and the OSMnx package, which I developed as part of my dissertation. With OSMnx we can download a street network from OpenStreetMap for anywhere in the world in just one line of code. Here are the square-mile diagrams of Portland, San Francisco, Irvine, and Rome created and plotted automatically by OSMnx: [Ed. Note: See source article for pictures.]

The top row depicts the late 19th century orthogonal grids of Portland, Oregon and San Francisco, California. Portland's famously compact walkable blocks are clearly visible but its grid is interrupted by the Interstate 405 which tore through the central city in the 1960s. In the bottom row, the business park in suburban Irvine, California demonstrates the coarse-grained, modernist, auto-centric urban form that characterized American urbanization in the latter half of the 20th century. In stark contrast, Rome has a fine-grained, complex, organic form evolved over millennia of self-organization and urban planning.