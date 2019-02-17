from the picture-is-worth-a-thousand-words dept.
Geoff Boeing has written an article about the program he wrote for his Urban Planning PhD dissertation that looks like a very interesting tool. The results are just plain pretty.
The heart of Allan Jacobs' classic book on street-level urban form and design, Great Streets , features dozens of hand-drawn figure-ground diagrams in the style of Nolli maps. Each depicts one square mile of a city's street network. Drawing these cities at the same scale provides a revealing spatial objectivity in visually comparing their street networks and urban forms.
We can recreate these visualizations automatically with Python and the OSMnx package, which I developed as part of my dissertation. With OSMnx we can download a street network from OpenStreetMap for anywhere in the world in just one line of code. Here are the square-mile diagrams of Portland, San Francisco, Irvine, and Rome created and plotted automatically by OSMnx: [Ed. Note: See source article for pictures.]
The top row depicts the late 19th century orthogonal grids of Portland, Oregon and San Francisco, California. Portland's famously compact walkable blocks are clearly visible but its grid is interrupted by the Interstate 405 which tore through the central city in the 1960s. In the bottom row, the business park in suburban Irvine, California demonstrates the coarse-grained, modernist, auto-centric urban form that characterized American urbanization in the latter half of the 20th century. In stark contrast, Rome has a fine-grained, complex, organic form evolved over millennia of self-organization and urban planning.
Boeing, G. 2017. "OSMnx: New Methods for Acquiring, Constructing, Analyzing, and Visualizing Complex Street Networks." Manuscript under review. DOI: 10.2139/ssrn.2865501. Full PDF
nice choice of words but (Score:3, Interesting)
> Rome has a fine-grained, complex, organic...
Insight from chaotic visuals is called divination, so maybe you can see the future in it. Friendly reminder that modern city planning in Italy is bribe driven. My city needed parking places, especially after they turned existing ones in green areas (few and not environmentally green because each one has the cost of cars looking for other places), and areas with concrete, stone or marble with no purpose nor logic. So they did one underground, good if the water won't infiltrate, bad because now all the ground area where it rests is a no parking zone.
Reply to This