A District Court judge in Seattle has taken a novel approach in a series of default judgments targeting alleged BitTorrent pirates. Since the defendants are accused of sharing files in the same swarm, they should also share the penalty among each other, the judge argues. According to the order, these cases are not intended to provide a windfall to filmmakers.
Many Hollywood insiders see online piracy as a major threat, but only very few are willing to target alleged file-sharers with lawsuits.
LHF Productions, one of the companies behind the blockbuster "London Has Fallen," has no problem crossing this line. Since the first pirated copies of the film appeared online last year, the company has been suing alleged downloaders in multiple courts.
[...] This week, Judge Ricardo Martinez ruled over a series of LHF cases at the Seattle District Court. The movie company requested default judgments against 28 defendants in five cases, demanding $2,500 from each defendant
[...] The filmmaker had argued that $2,500, and even more in attorney's fees and costs, is a rather modest request. However, in his order this week the Judge sees things differently
[...] Instead, the Judge places the damages amount at the statutory minimum, which is $750.
Even more interesting, and the first time we've seen this happening, is that the penalty will be split among the swarm members in each case. The filmmakers alleged that the defendants were part of the same swarm, so they are all liable for the same infringement, Judge Martinez argues.
[...] This means that in one of the cases, where there are eight defaulted defendants, each has to pay just over $93 in damages.
As for the lowered damages amount itself, the Judge clarifies that these type of cases are not intended to result in large profits. Especially not, when the rightsholders have made little effort to prove actual damage or to track down the original sharer.
Source:
Additional coverage on
fightcopyrighttrolls.com
Law change coming in 3...2... (Score:0)
I imagine a lot of law makers are about to get some hefty donations shortly...
Hopey-changey! (Score:0)
I am starting to think of America as a pimple. There is healing, tolerance, reason, justice, and good sense just breaking out all over the place: legalization of marijuana, marriage rights, and court decisions like this. Meanwhile, all the crazy has been concentrated into one orangy-yellow head! Yes, Tiny Trumpf is the head of the zit. Let the healing continue, after the drainage.
Justice? (Score:3, Insightful)
People steal. Kids steal. Kids steal candy, more than anything. When a kid is caught shoplifting some chocolate, we don't cut off his hand. We don't even fine his parents tens of thousands of dollars. Usually, we scold the kid, call his parents, and his parents punish him - and it's eventually forgotten.
"Stealing" a movie? Petty bullshit. A hundred years ago, stealing a movie probably would have meant breaking into a theater, and removing a set of reels of tape. Today? You remove nothing from the rightful owner's possession - you're just duplicating some one's and zero's. Big freaking deal. No one is harmed - not even as much as the store owner who caught little Bobby stealing a chocolate bar.
A fine of ~$100? That's not terribly unreasonable. It may even be "just".
I like this judge.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
Perverse incentive (Score:1, Interesting)
Since the damages are divided among all the people who use the same torrent, doesn't this incentivize illegal downloaders to ensure as many people download the same film as possible? With enough people, even a larger penalty could be reduced to about the cost of just buying the movie.
