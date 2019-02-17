from the that's-going-to-sting dept.
China said on Saturday that it was suspending all imports of coal from North Korea as part of its effort to enact United Nations Security Council sanctions aimed at stopping the country's nuclear weapons and ballistic-missile program.
The ban takes effect on Sunday and will last until the end of the year, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a brief statement posted on its website on Saturday. Chinese trade and aid have long been a vital economic crutch for North Korea, and the decision strips North Korea of one of its most important sources of foreign currency.
Coal has accounted for 34 percent to 40 percent of North Korean exports in the past several years, and almost all of it was shipped to China, according to South Korean government estimates.
The ban comes six days after the North Korean test of a ballistic missile that the Security Council condemned as a violation of its resolutions that prohibited the country from developing and testing ballistic missile technology.
interesting move (Score:0)
as far as I can tell, the only option that North Korea has, and that is consistent with their behavior over the last few years, is to declare China an enemy and threaten apocalyptic revenge.
the only problem is that it's easy for them to threaten the US: they can motivate their lack of action by the fact that their bomb can't go that far yet; this won't work with China.
so either they do attack China, or they have to live with the humiliation (although I assume they would try to say that it was their decision to stop selling coal or something).
obviously, they don't really care what the outside people think, but they absolutely have to keep this news from their own people.
