Mary Jo White, the former top government securities law enforcer, is returning to Debevoise & Plimpton, the New York-based law firm where she previously headed its litigation department.

Ms. White, who announced plans in November to leave the Securities and Exchange Commission as its chairwoman, will serve as senior chairwoman of the law firm, focusing on counseling boards and representing clients on significant and delicate legal matters, including companies facing crises involving multifaceted government investigations and cases.

[...] During her years at the commission's helm, she ran into criticism that the commission was not doing enough to punish companies and executives whose actions had battered the economy and created the 2008 financial crisis.