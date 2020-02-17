Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

SEC Chair Mary Jo White to Rejoin Lawyers Debevoise & Plimpton

posted by cmn32480 on Monday February 20, @01:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the who-regulates-the-regulators dept.
Career & Education

n1 writes:

Mary Jo White, the former top government securities law enforcer, is returning to Debevoise & Plimpton, the New York-based law firm where she previously headed its litigation department.

Ms. White, who announced plans in November to leave the Securities and Exchange Commission as its chairwoman, will serve as senior chairwoman of the law firm, focusing on counseling boards and representing clients on significant and delicate legal matters, including companies facing crises involving multifaceted government investigations and cases.

[...] During her years at the commission's helm, she ran into criticism that the commission was not doing enough to punish companies and executives whose actions had battered the economy and created the 2008 financial crisis.

Source: CNBC

Original Submission


«  GM and Lyft to Test Thousands of Self-Driving Electric Cars in 2018
SEC Chair Mary Jo White to Rejoin Lawyers Debevoise & Plimpton | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.