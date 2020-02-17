17/02/20/0233259 story
posted by cmn32480 on Monday February 20, @03:21PM
from the spring-has-sprung dept.
The Washington Post reports that the "lower 48" states of the USA are enjoying spring-like weather. It quotes a meteorologist as saying 1495 record high temperatures have been reached during the month of February (as against 10 record lows); among them:
- Magnum, Okla., hit 99 degrees [Fahrenheit, 37.2° Celsius] on Feb. 11 — tying the state record for hottest winter temperature ever recorded. Yet it occurred two weeks earlier than the record it matched from Feb. 24, 1918, set in the town of Arapaho.
- Denver hit 80 degrees [Fahrenheit, 26.7° Celsius] Feb. 10 — its warmest February temperature on record dating back to 1872.
- Norfolk hit 82 degrees [Fahrenheit, 27.8° Celsius] Feb. 12, tying its warmest February temperature on record dating back to 1874.
H I L L A R Y ! ! ! (Score:2)
Springtime for Trump: A Gay Romp With Ivanka and Donald at the White House
Yeah, it's getting harder to do gardening while it gets easier: you seem to be able to plant your garden almost a month earlier than in the past, but you gotta watch out for the frosties!
--- [redacted] due to [redacted] by Agent [redacted]. Dated [redacted] ---
Cold in Europe though... (Score:1, Insightful)
I wonder what is going on here. It is really warm in the US, but cold in Europe:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/January_2017_European_cold_wave [wikipedia.org]
Are there any sane discussions of this (that can leave out CO2 unless it is a primary part of the explanation)?
Eastern Canada here (Score:3, Interesting)
And we just had positive temperatures (as in +7/8 celsius) during the weekend. I've not lived here my entire life but it's pretty unprecedented from what I hear.
