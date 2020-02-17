from the that's-the-theory dept.
A rare alliance of Democratic and Republican members of the US Congress could lead to increased restrictions on how police officers can deploy so-called Stingray cell phone trackers. These devices are regularly used to investigate suspected criminals, but the nature of the system means a lot of innocent Americans are caught up in the dragnet. This bill would force police to get warrants before using Stingrays.
The legislation was introduced Wednesday, and is called the Geolocation Privacy and Surveillance (GPS) Act. Congress does love its clever acronyms. The bill was sponsored by unlikely allies Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), and Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich). That means essentially the same bill exists in the House and Senate, which both need to pass the legislation before it can become a law.
[...] Police have long maintained that the use of Stingrays does not constitute a "search," and as such does not require a warrant. The GPS bill seeks to force warrants before a Stingray could be used. That wouldn't stop Stingrays from being used in the US, of course. However, it would vastly reduce the frequency.
[...] If the bill is passed by Congress, it's up to President Trump to sign it. If law enforcement groups oppose it, he may decline to do so.
Source:
https://www.extremetech.com/mobile/244621-bipartisan-bill-force-police-get-warrants-using-stingray-cell-tracker
reasonable (Score:0, Disagree)
Seems reasonable.
If law enforcement groups oppose it, he may decline to do so.
Speculation and FUD.
Reply to This
let's compromise... (Score:2)
...we'll only trample your rights a *little* bit, and everyone will feel more terrified and cowed for it, deal ? ? ?
Reply to This
Escort services rejoice... (Score:2)
Congressmen opposed to cop unions will feel safer when they call their mistresses, boyfriends and escorts.
As a bonus, getting a warrant or asking the NSA to catch Bad Guys isn't a very high controversial threshold to have to clear, allowing them to parade as Freedom protectors.
Reply to This
wire tap laws (Score:2)
"Police have long maintained that the use of Stingrays does not constitute a “search,” "
Which part of wire tap laws do they fail to understand? One has a reasonable expectation of privacy on his phone. Everyone knows that a phone can be tapped, but you don't expect it to be tapped, because courts have protected private communications. There is no difference here - your private conversations are meant to be private. It takes a little bit of technical skill to "tap" into the conversation. We need to get this right, and we need to do it soon. Get a damned warrant!
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
Reply to This
Such warrants are not valid (Score:0)
Stingrays slurp up the communications of anyone nearby, which is potentially thousands and thousands of people. That constitutes mass surveillance, and a warrant for such a thing is not constitutionally valid. The only way for them to make this valid is for the devices to refuse to collect any information about anyone other than the specific targets, and for them to only use the device when they have a specific warrant for said targets.
Reply to This