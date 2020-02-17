17/02/20/2037247 story
posted by takyon on Tuesday February 21, @06:42AM
from the exoplanets'-pre-JWST-era dept.
from the exoplanets'-pre-JWST-era dept.
NASA is holding a press conference on exoplanets on Wednesday:
NASA will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 22, to present new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets. The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website. Details of these findings are embargoed by the journal Nature until 1 p.m.
NASA Exoplanets Press Conference at 1 PM EST on Wednesday | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.