NASA Exoplanets Press Conference at 1 PM EST on Wednesday

posted by takyon on Tuesday February 21, @06:42AM   Printer-friendly
from the exoplanets'-pre-JWST-era dept.
Science
NASA is holding a press conference on exoplanets on Wednesday:

NASA will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 22, to present new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets. The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website. Details of these findings are embargoed by the journal Nature until 1 p.m.


